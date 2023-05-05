Star Wars: The Acolyte Star Manny Jacinto Shares New Character Details

Star Wars: The Acolyte star Manny Jacinto says that his character is pretty normal. In a new interview with Empire Magazine, the star tried his best to describe his role without giving a lot away. Jacinto says his character is, "just a regular guy, trying to have a good time, who gets swept up into the High Republic world and the Jedi, whether he likes it or not." Now, some fans might not know that Star Wars: The Acolyte takes place at the tail end of The High Republic. This time period occurs over 100 years before the events of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. So, things haven't gotten dire yet, but they're coming and Jacinto's character is along for the ride no matter how he feels about it.

Who Else Is On Tap For Star Wars: The Acolyte?

A whole host of actors have signed on for Star Wars: The Acolyte. One of those familiar faces is Russian Doll star Charlie Barnett. Collider managed to track him down during Star Wars Celebration over in London. The star had some praise for working with showrunner Leslye Headland. However, details about the plot remain elusive.

"I am a Jedi Knight, and I've got some really cool hair. I can tell you that." Barnett smirked as he couldn't say too much about his Star Wars role. But, there were some admissions about the creative team, "Leslye is an incredible writer, first and foremost, and the entire team. She's a playwright so she is invested in the story. I think what's most exciting for me, and exciting about working on this, is that through the language, through the development of these characters, you realize that bad and good is at the eyes of the beholder. You know, things are so multilayered and complicated, and it takes a really talented person to write a person that you can see from all of those angles."

Barnett would also address how the Jedi are covered in the series, "It's a comment on policing, honestly, in my mind, which is why it's so exciting. We're at a point where we're at our highest, and power can be a difficult thing." Indeed it is, and indeed it will be when Acolyte starts streaming.

Are you waiting for more on Star Wars: The Alcolyte? Let us know down in the comments!