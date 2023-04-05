Jodie-Turner Smith Opens Up About Joining Star Wars: The Acolyte (Exclusive)

Star Wars: The Mandalorian is currently in the midst of its third season, but there are other Star Wars shows to look forward to from Disney+. Star Wars: The Acolyte began production in the UK in October and sees Russian Doll's Leslye Headland serving as the showrunner. Headland previously teased that the show is a mystery thriller set in a prosperous and seemingly peaceful era roughly 100 years before the events of The Phantom Menace. There are some exciting actors in the new film, including Jodie Turner-Smith who can be seen in the new Netflix movie, Murder Mystery 2. In honor of the sequel, Turner-Smith had a chat with ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis and she opened up about joining Star Wars.

"Yes. Oh my God," Turner-Smith replied when asked if there was a moment when it really hit her that she had joined Star Wars. "No matter what it's like, as soon as you walk onto one of those sets, I mean, first of all, when you walk onto one of those sets, you're like, 'Okay, they got money. This is wealthy, this production.' But second of all, it just feels, even no matter if you're in a different show, a different movie, whatever, you're just like, 'Oh, I'm in Star Wars.' It's a very cool and surreal experience, and that was definitely another bucket list moment."

In addition to Turner-Smith, The Acolyte is set to star Amandla Stenberg (Bodies Bodies Bodies) and feature Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game), Manny Jacinto (The Good Place), Dafne Keen (Logan), Dean-Charles Chapman (1917), Charlie Barnett (Russian Doll), Carrie-Anne Moss (The Matrix), and Margarita Levieva (Revenge).

Who Does Jodie Turner-Smith Play in Murder Mystery 2?

Murder Mystery 2 sends Nick (Adam Sandler) and Audrey (Jennifer Aniston) Spitz on a high-stakes case that finally gives them everything they've ever dreamed of: a shot at their detective agency finally becoming successful… and their long-awaited trip to Paris. Turner Smith spoke with ComicBook.com about her role as Countess Sekou in Murder Mystery 2.

"The Countess, she's an honest woman. Someone would even say brutally honest. She just calls it like she sees it. She has opinions, and she's going to share them no matter how they might make you feel. And not because she's malicious, but just because she's telling her truth," she explained.

Turner-Smith added of the improvised moments with Sandler and Aniston, "Well, I mean, I don't have a lot of improv experience, so I definitely wasn't coming in just like riffing all the time. I think that's definitely a skill that you have to learn, but it was fun. It was free-flying. Adam and Jen, they're constantly just like riffing and changing things up, and what they have together works so seamlessly, so hilariously. So, I was just holding onto my seat trying to keep up."

Murder Mystery 2 is now streaming on Netflix. Stay tuned for more updates about The Acolyte.