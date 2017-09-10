Expect Some “Big" Cameos In Star Trek: Discovery

Star Trek: Discovery is expected to make its launch into deep space, and fans are eager to see new series take off. The CBS All-Access show has had a few hiccups thanks to postponements, but nothing can keep Starfleet down for long. With the iconic sci-fi show making its return to television, life-long Trekkies are ready to buckle in with a new captain. And, according to the show's producer, there are plenty of big-name stars ready to walk onto the show as well.

Recently, Alex Kurtzman had a chance to speak with Collider about Star Trek: Discovery. It was there the producer revealed that CBS has been flooded with cameo requests.

"So many actors are fans," Kurtzman explained. "We literally got a list of them that were like, 'Here are people who said they want to be on Star Trek'. It was awesome… To just be in an episode or come in or out."

Of course, Kurtzman won't say much else on the topic of cameos, but fans are eager to know if any previous Star Trek alumni might pop into the new show. Trekkies have asked William Shatner if he'd cameo in the series even if that means putting away his role as Captain James T. Kirk. The legendary Star Trek actor won't commit to anything, but he did tell fans he'd return on "if I were useful."

Shatner said he felt strongly about any cameo of his being useful after seeing Leonard Nimoy's bit in the Star Trek film reboot. "Leonard, my friend, did a cameo. I said to him, 'You know you're old when you go back in time and you're still old.' It was a cameo, and I thought, 'That's a waste of time. He's so talented. Why didn't they do something more with him?' So that's the way I feel about that."

As for other stars, it looks like George Takei may be persuaded to make a return to the franchise. The actor has been vocal about his support of the series' LGBTQ representation, so Kurtzman may have gotten a pitch about Takei's return. And, if there is any way Wil Wheaton could make a Weasley Crusher comeback, you best believe fans will want to see it.

Star Trek: Discovery was created by Bryan Fuller and Alex Kurtzman. Fuller was originally intended to be Discovery's showrunner but was forced step down due to commitments to Starz' adaptation of Neil Gaiman's American Gods. Gretchen J. Berg and Aaron Harberts have taken over as showrunners. Its cast includes Jason Isaacs as Captain Lorca, Rainn Wilson as Star Trek: The Original Series character Harry Mudd, James Frain as Sarek, Spock's father, and Michelle Yeoh as Captain Georgiou, the captain of another Starfleet ship, the Shenzhou, which will be important to the plot of Star Trek: Discovery. Doug Jones and Anthony Rapp both play science officers. Mary Wiseman will play a final year Starfleet Academy cadet.

Star Trek: Discovery takes place roughly a decade prior to the five-year mission of Star Trek: The Original Series. In breaking with franchise tradition, the show's main protagonist will not be a captain. Instead, it will be First Officer Michael Burnham played by The Walking Dead alum Sonequa Martin-Green.

