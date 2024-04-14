Star Trek: Lower Decks Star Jack Quaid Hopes the Show Finds New Home

Star Trek: Lower Decks is wrapping up after its fifth season, which is set to release on Paramount+ sometime later this year. If one of the show's leads get his way, however, the show will happen to live on through another streamer or network. Shortly after news surfaced of Paramount+'s intentions to cancel the series, Jack Quaid shared a heartfelt message on Instagram in which he revealed he hoped the show could find a home elsewhere.

"I'm so sad to announce that Paramount Plus won't be moving forward with more seasons of Lower Decks. I can't begin to tell you what an honor it's been to be a part of this show and the Star Trek universe at large. I am unbelievably grateful for 5 awesome seasons with this wonderful family," Quaid said in his post.

He added, "I want to thank each and every person who put so much of their hard work and talent into every episode. You are AMAZING. The good news is that everyone who makes Lower Decks LOVES making Lower Decks. I could play Boimler for 17 more seasons. No joke. I'm serious. I love that purple-haired nerd. Hopefully we find a new home, but until then please look forward to an amazing season five (airing this fall).

There's been no indication yet that Lower Decks is actually being shopped around, and series creators Alex Kurtzman and Mike McMahan didn't touch on the subject on a statement shared to the official Star Trek website.

"While five seasons of any series these days seems like a miracle, it's no exaggeration to say that every second we've spent making this show has been a dream come true. Our incredible cast, crew and artists have given you everything they have because they love the characters they play, they love the world we've built, and more than anything we all love love love Star Trek," the statement reads. "We're excited for the world to see our hilarious fifth season which we're working on right now, and the good news is that all previous episodes will remain on Paramount+ so there is still so much to look forward to as we celebrate the Cerritos crew with a big send-off. … We remain hopeful that even beyond season five, Mariner, Boimler, Tendi, Rutherford and the whole Cerritos crew will live on with new adventures."

The first four seasons of Lower Decks are now streaming on Paramount+ while Season Five has yet to set a release date.