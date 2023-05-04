Star Wars: Ahsoka Star Rosario Dawson Teases Animatronic Companion Like Grogu

Star Wars: Ahsoka is brining in an animatronic creature from the people who made Grogu a household name. Empire Magazine sat down with the cast to talk about the adorable Loth-Cat from Legacy Effects that fans will meet over the course of the Disney+ series. Ahsoka herself, Rosario Dawson, said that the tiny creature, "It would snarl and look cute. Really, the detail was next-level." That's not hard to believe with the way a subset of the fanbase seems to just adore Baby Yoda. The Mandalorian standout has quickly risen up the ranks of favorite Star Wars characters in recent years. Maybe the new Loth-Cat won't be quite that popular. But, it seems like almost a foregone conclusion that there will be a lot of these little creatures sold at Galaxy's edge

"That was my little buddy!" Natasha Liu Bordizzo, who plays Sabine Wren, laughed when asked about the tiny animatronic. "That cat, the complexity of the design… I mean, it has a real skeleton under there, because that's how they control such intense facial expressions and everything."

How Accessible Will Ahsoka Be?

Some Star Wars fans have been wondering exactly how much background they're going to need to enjoy Ahsoka. Not to worry! Series creator Dave Filoni told Collider that you should be okay without a Clone Wars or Star Wars Rebels correspondence course. However, there are a few specific entries that might pique your interest if you want to follow the former Jedi's adventures.

"I would start, probably like the episode 'Jedi Knight,' where the sad thing happens to Kanan," Filoni told the outlet. "Even if you didn't understand what that was, it would propel you forward. If you just watched Season 4, you'd be set. You can start with that and you get that these Rebels are fighting this tyrannical Empire and that would get you everything and everybody you need. You don't need to do the entire gamut of Rebels, but you should. Once you watch that, you'll be like 'Well, I'm gonna watch it all.'"

He continued, "I've been very aware when writing these things that you don't need to have seen any of it; not that I don't want you to, I want you to, but you don't have to."

