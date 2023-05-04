Star Wars Day 2023: Here's Where to Get The Funko Pops and Exclusives
Star Wars Day 2023 is marked for May 4th on the calendar, but the festivities take place all week long. Today, Disney launched their May the Fourth collection, LEGO launched new Star Wars sets and deals, Hasbro dropped new action figures, and now Funko is chiming in with a collection of Pops. Everything you need to know about the wave can be found right here.
Funko's Star Wars Day Pop lineup includes figures inspired by the Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+ as well as numerous exclusives from across the Star Wars galaxy. Pre-orders for these Funko Pops are live now, and details on where to find them below (links are updating). Exclusives are highlighted. Keep in mind that US shipping is free at Entertainment Earth on orders $59+ using the code FREESHIP59 at checkout.
- Star Wars Obi-Wan Pop Ride / Hyperspace Heroes Collection – Amazon Exclusive (Coming Soon)
- Star Wars Ahsoka Pop Ride / Hyperspace Heroes – Amazon Exclusive (Coming Soon)
- Star Wars Hera Pop Ride / Hyperspace Heroes - Amazon Exclusive
- Star Wars Darth Maul vs Ahsoka 2-Pack – GameStop Exclusive (Coming Soon)
- Star Wars Battlefront II Set – GameStop Exclusive
- Star Wars Darth Vader (18-inch) – Funko Exclusive
- Purge Trooper – Funko Exclusive
- Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi Funko Pop – Young Luke Skywalker – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi Funko Pop – Obi-Wan Kenobi (Battle Pose) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi Funko Pop – Fifth Brother – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi Funko Pop – Ned-B – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi Funko Pop – Grand Inquisitor – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi Funko Pop – Purge Trooper (Battle Pose) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi Funko Pop Keychains – Young Luke Skywalker and Leia Organa – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Star Wars Greedo and Princess Leia Funko SODA – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
You can keep tabs on all of the best Star Wars Day 2023 reveals right here.0comments