Star Wars: Ahsoka Episode Run Times Reportedly Longer Than The Mandalorian

Between The Mandalorian, Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Star Wars: Andor, audiences have been given stories in the galaxy far, far away that have different storytelling formats and structures, with creator Dave Filoni teasing that the current version of the upcoming Star Wars: Ahsoka could feature chapters that are slightly longer than those in The Mandalorian. With some episodes of The Mandalorian being as short as 30 minutes and others closer to 50 minutes, this most recent season had an average episode length around 42 minutes. While these Ahsoka episodes could ultimately prove shorter than Filoni is currently projecting, fans will be excited to spend as much time with Ahsoka as possible. Star Wars: Ahsoka is set to premiere on Disney+ in August.

"That's an interesting question. I would say it's pretty relative when you do this kind of work," Filoni shared with Collider in regards to run times on Ahsoka. "One thing Jon [Favreau] and I are very adamant about is we try to cut it down and strip it down to keep it moving. It's definitely a faster and more intense rule than George [Lucas] has. My episodes have actually started pretty long, you know, because I wrote them all, so they are a little different. Probably, relative to other stuff that I've written and done, like the episode 'The Jedi.' If it's gotta be tight and fast because I need the action to work, it's gonna be shorter, but I would say they are in the same range as The Mandalorian episodes.

Filoni teased, "Maybe on average a little longer, but I honestly I don't know where they are right now, in the most recent cuts that I've done, but I would say it's in the same range."

While series like Obi-Wan Kenobi and Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett were billed as limited series, as well as Andor confirmed to only be earning two seasons, The Mandalorian is considered to be an ongoing narrative that Favreau has teased could run for multiple seasons. By having Ahsoka earning run times akin to The Mandalorian, fans could speculate that Ahsoka might also be an ongoing series as opposed to merely something contained to this one season of episodes.

Regardless of how many seasons Ahsoka might run for, events of that series, as well as The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, are expected to culminate in a film from Filoni.

Stay tuned for details on Star Wars: Ahsoka before it premieres in August.

Are you looking forward to the new series? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!