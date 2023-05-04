Watch Star Wars Actors Honor the Franchise's Iconic Opening Line

Today is May the 4th, which means Disney and Lucasfilm are celebrating Star Wars in various ways. Earlier today, a new trailer dropped teasing all of the fun Star Wars content on Disney+ in addition to the release of volume two of Star Wars: Visions. Star Wars Day has also seen the release of some exciting new merch as well as big deals on Amazon. The official Instagram account for Star Wars also shared a new video featuring some franchise stars saying the iconic opening line, "A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away."

It looks like the folks behind Star Wars got some of their actors to record the line during Star Wars Celebration back in April. The video includes Anthony Daniels, Lee Jung-jae, Amandla Stenberg, Ashley Eckstein, Andy Serkis, Joonas Suotamo, Cameron Monaghan, Min-Na Wen, Vivien Lyra Blair, and Warwick Davis. "just the beginning #Maythe4thBeWithYou," Star Wars captioned the video. You can check it out below:

When Is the Next Star Wars Celebration?

Star Wars Celebration in London featured the news that the con would be coming back in 2025, and taking place in Japan. This will mark the second time that Celebration has taken place in Japan, the last time being back in 2008. With this year's event seeing the announcement of three new movies, Star Wars Celebration Japan might end up being the first time we get official looks at any of those projects. Star Wars Celebration Japan is set to take place in Chiba, Japan from April 18 to April 20, 2025.

When Is Carrie Fisher's Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony?

Today is an extra special Star Wars Day, because it will see Carrie Fisher getting a long overdue star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Sadly, Fisher passed away in 2016 at age 60, so her daughter Billie Lourd will be accepting the star on her behalf. This will mark the 2,754th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The event is taking place at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles and will be streamed live exclusively at walkoffame.com at 11:30 AM PT.

"Fans will be over the moon to know that their favorite movie princess, Carrie Fisher will be honored with her star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame! Carrie will join her 'Star Wars' co-stars and fellow Walk of Famers Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford on this historic sidewalk," Ana Martinez, Producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, said in a statement. "I am happy to add, that her star is just a few feet away from the star of Mark Hamill and across the street from the star of her legendary mother Debbie Reynolds!"

May the 4th be with you!