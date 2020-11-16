Star Wars: Baby Yoda Spotted With SpaceX Crew After Launch

✖

It may not be a galaxy far, far away, but Baby Yoda is in space. Yesterday, SpaceX launched its historic mission to send a crew to the international space station. The mission launch was a success, but some Star Wars fans were distracted after the launch's live footage by an unexpected passenger spotted aboard the ship. As you can see in the image embedded below from CBS News' William Harwood, one of the SpaceX astronauts brought a Baby Yoda doll along for the ride to the International Space Station. You can see the doll for yourself embedded below.

NASA televised the SpaceX launch, which faced a delay due to weather, switching the event from a Saturday launch to a Sunday launch. This mission is the latest collaboration between NASA and SpaceX, part of a partnership that may be worth up to $3.1 billion for SpaceX.

F9/Crew-1: No additional word on the propellant line heater issue; meanwhile, live video from inside the Crew Dragon included a shot of the astronauts' zero-gravity indicator -- a Baby Yoda doll pic.twitter.com/sXEioy6H8v — William Harwood (@cbs_spacenews) November 16, 2020

At a conference ahead of the launch, the astronauts seemed eager to begin their mission. "As you can imagine, we are very excited to be here in Florida at the Kennedy Space Center for the final days before our launch to the International Space Station," said mission commander Michael Hopkins during the conference last week. "We've been here less than 24 hours, and in that time, we have seen our rocket, we have seen our space vehicle Resilience, and we've seen our space suits. For an astronaut, that's considered a pretty good day."

The crew expects to remain on the International Space Station for up to six months. They'll perform routine maintenance on the station and conduct a variety of experiments. A report suggests there could be issues regarding the station's sleeping arrangements as all of the bunks aboard the station are occupied by members crews already there. The SpaceX astronauts indicated that they'd sleep on the shuttle while the ship remains docked at the station.

Meanwhile, Baby Yoda's journey continues in The Mandalorian on Disney+ as he travels with Din Djarin. The most recent episode of the series saw them cross paths with another group of Mandalorians led by Bo-Katan Kryze. Bo-Katan provided them with information that should lead them to Ahsoka Tano, a former Jedi. Whether Mando and the Child make it to Ahsoka in one piece, and what happens next, remains to be seen.

What do you think of Baby Yoda going into space? Let us know in the comments. The Mandalorian debuts new episodes on Fridays on Disney+.