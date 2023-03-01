Star Wars Fans Want Their Own Cape Carrying Droids Like Greef Karga on The Mandalorian
Season 3 of Star Wars: The Mandalorian kicked off on Wednesday, ushering in a new era of the Disney+ hit. The premiere episode has delighted fans in quite a lot of different ways, from the ongoing narrative of Din Djarin / The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu, to details connecting to the larger Star Wars narrative. In the hours since the episode premiered, one less-obvious element of the story has already caught a lot of fans' attention. Spoilers for Season 3, Episode 1 of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, "Chapter 17: The Apostate", below! Only look if you want to know!
Partway through the episode, Din and Grogu visit Greef Carga (Carl Weathers), who has now settled into his role as High Magistrate of Navarro. As part of Greef's new royal treatment, he even has small droids who are tasked with carrying the cape of his outfit, ideally so it doesn't hit the ground. In the time since the Season 3 premiere of The Mandalorian arrived, fans have taken to social media to share their love for Greef's cape-carrying droids — keep scrolling to see just a few of those reactions.
What is Season 3 of The Mandalorian about?
In Season 3 of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, the journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.
The new episodes also see the return of Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze, and Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon.
New episodes of Star Wars: The Mandalorian premiere on Wednesdays exclusively on Disney+. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.
Oh My God
Mandalorian spoilers:— Nude Gunray (@GalacticaDrama1) March 1, 2023
Talk About
#TheMandalorian spoilers— Skee-Ball Librarian (@oodja) March 1, 2023
Unserious
Karga is so unserious with the droids hanging off is cape #TheMandalorian— This is me trying (@Gabby66879) March 1, 2023
Iconic
My favorite part of the whole episode was that Greef Karga had two little droids holding his cape. What an icon @TheCarlWeathers #TheMandalorian— Sarah Bethe (@Lady_Macbethe) March 1, 2023
Favorite
karga's cape-carrying droids are my new favourite thing about star wars #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/cVoNEw9VZx— niamh (@rtwoshetwo) March 1, 2023
Baller
Karga’s cape droids are the most baller thing I’ve ever seen in Star Wars 🔥🔥— Tyler Rigby (@Tyguy137) March 1, 2023
Adorable
Those adorable droids carrying Karga's cape completely failing at keeping it off the ground pic.twitter.com/eUpt7APNao— Yōsh Gavroche (Josh JB) (@JJorbles) March 1, 2023
Orbit
#TheMandalorian spoilers— rad ⎊ (@daddylorian) March 1, 2023
I Can't
the lil droids holding karga’s cape 🤣🤣 i can’t— vic 🇧🇷 MANDO & DJATS SPOILERS (@EDDIESKRAKEN) March 1, 2023
Goals
Getting droids to carry the train of my wedding dress like Karga has for his cape. #TheMandalorian— Daisy Ruth (@daisyjruth) March 1, 2023