Star Wars Fans Want Their Own Cape Carrying Droids Like Greef Karga on The Mandalorian

Season 3 of Star Wars: The Mandalorian kicked off on Wednesday, ushering in a new era of the Disney+ hit. The premiere episode has delighted fans in quite a lot of different ways, from the ongoing narrative of Din Djarin / The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu, to details connecting to the larger Star Wars narrative. In the hours since the episode premiered, one less-obvious element of the story has already caught a lot of fans' attention. Spoilers for Season 3, Episode 1 of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, "Chapter 17: The Apostate", below! Only look if you want to know!

Partway through the episode, Din and Grogu visit Greef Carga (Carl Weathers), who has now settled into his role as High Magistrate of Navarro. As part of Greef's new royal treatment, he even has small droids who are tasked with carrying the cape of his outfit, ideally so it doesn't hit the ground. In the time since the Season 3 premiere of The Mandalorian arrived, fans have taken to social media to share their love for Greef's cape-carrying droids — keep scrolling to see just a few of those reactions.

What is Season 3 of The Mandalorian about?

In Season 3 of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, the journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.

The new episodes also see the return of Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze, and Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon.

