The Mandalorian Season 3 Premiere Early Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed

The Mandalorian has ended its lengthy hiatus. After debuting its first season and sophomore installment in consecutive falls, the Pedro Pascal-led show took a two-year break. Star Wars fans still got their fix of Din Djarin in 2022's The Book of Boba Fett, but the bounty hunter only stuck around for two episodes. That said, those two episodes proved to be crucial to his story moving forward, as the Darksaber wielder was reunited with Grogu after leaving The Child in the hands of Luke Skywalker in The Mandalorian Season 2 finale. Just over one year after that reunion took place, The Mandalorian has returned for its third season.

If early reviews are any indication, this threequel is sizing up to be as strong, if not stronger, of a season than its previous installments. Rotten Tomatoes revealed that The Mandalorian Season 3 has debuted to the ever-elusive 100 percent on the Tomatometer. This number was calculated across 12 total reviews thus far.

The first reviews are in for #TheMandalorian Season 3 – currently it's Fresh at 100% on the Tomatometer, with 12 reviews: https://t.co/I09aibYtLr pic.twitter.com/yeL5sWRjAE — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) March 1, 2023

This is a seven percent increase from previous seasons, as both The Mandalorian Season 1 and 2 currently sit at 93 percent. The Season 3 audience score of 92 percent is closer in line with the predecessors, who have a combined 91.5 percent average audience score.

Compared to other recent Star Wars projects, The Mandalorian Season 3 has a high bar to meet. This past fall's Andor sits at a a near-perfect 96 percent across over 500 ratings, making that show's first season certified fresh. 2022's other Star Wars release, the aforementioned Book of Boba Fett, is significantly further down the totem poll, as its Tomatometer rests at 66 percent with just a 55 percent audience score.

As evident by promotional footage and quotes from The Mandalorian creative team, Season 3 is shaping up to be a "culminating" batch of episodes.

"The storytelling that Jon [Favreau] has been spearheading from the very beginning has been slowly, each season, each project, leading us to this. Leading us to the third season," The Mandalorian director Rick Famuyiwa said. "And so I think there are a lot of seeds that are planted that are growing and culminating in this season, so I feel that's partly the feeling — the sense of things culminating. This really feels like a third act in some ways, even though there's lots of stories to tell."

The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 1 is now streaming on Disney+.