Star Wars Fans Hyped That Katee Sackhoff is Reported to Appear in The Mandalorian
Earlier today a surprise report appeared online with /Film bringing word that actress Katee Sackhoff will appear in season two of The Mandalorian as none other than her Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Rebels character, the Mandalorian leader Bo-Katan Kryze. Lucasfilm nor Sackhoff herself have not yet officially weighed in on the matter but the Hollywood trades have confirmed the report as well. That hasn't stopped Star Wars fans from doing what they do best though, flipping out with total abandon and shouting from the roof tops about their excitement. We've collected some of the best responses to the news below!
Sackhoff's casting is the latest report about the series that points toward an expanded ensemble in season 2 of The Mandalorian. Temuera Morrison will reportedly return as Boba Fett (with rumors suggesting he might be playing additional characters as well), and that Rosario Dawson will appear as Jedi Ahsoka Tano, the character's first appearance in live-action. Fans previously expressed sadness that voice actress Ashley Eckstein wouldn't appear as Ahsoka in the series, and with Sackhoff now reprising her voiced character in live-action those wounds have re-opened.
The Mandalorian season 2 remans on track for its fall release date on Disney+, as post-production on the series remains ongoing.
Condition: HYPED
Ok, last gif of Katee Sackhoff for this evening, but consider me hyped, The Mandalorian Season 2. pic.twitter.com/AdgiCUWmwp— Kaosi (@Kaosi1) May 12, 2020
It's happening
YESSSSS @kateesackhoff! https://t.co/dzraxdvLBK— 8oh8 (@antman8o8) May 12, 2020
Everything you've ever wanted
disney star wars: You get nothing you want.
Disney Filoni star wars: YOU GET EVERYTHING YOU EVER WANTED AND MORE THINGS YOU DIDNT KNOW YOU WANTED. WHATEVER YOU WANT, ITS LIKE GRANDMAS HOUSE.— JSS ONE (@JSS13) May 12, 2020
She's coming
Welcome to #TheMandalorian @kateesackhoff pic.twitter.com/HKN0nIVYrF— Charlie Schneider (@AwesomEmergency) May 12, 2020
In a word
Katee Sackhoff to play Bo-Katan in Season 2 of The Mandalorian? Perfect. pic.twitter.com/GbUERsrD3x— Ben Walke (@BenWalke) May 12, 2020
More epic than any of the movies
With news that @kateesackhoff is doing the live action in addition to other recent castings, i have to say Mando season 2 shaping up to be more epic than ANY of the films, originals included save for maybe the original... maybe. :)— Floplag (@floplag) May 12, 2020
This is the way
@kateesackhoff When they announce you as BoKatan for The Mandalorian, just remember I have been saying this for months!! Its on your feed somewhere, I will find it!! This is the Way!!— F. Anthony Falcon (@F_AnthonyFalcon) May 12, 2020
Some didn't share the same optimism
I'm with ya. I'm excited about the characters but ya throw too many already established characters and you kinda take away the magic of the first season— John Wayne Strange (@john_w_strange) May 12, 2020
And others were not hyped at all
This getting a little ridiculous, and I wish I meant that in a good way. I like the characters from the animated series, and Katee Sackhoff is awesome, but maybe give them their own live action series, and leave the Mandalorian in Favreau's capable hands. https://t.co/RST6PbDtgq— Droopy McCool (@Mighty_Timba) May 12, 2020
But even non-fans are interested!
Not a big fan of #StarWars but I did enjoy the #Mandalorian and I am a fan of Katee Sackhoff. https://t.co/FIVxG9t6ix— Luis Manuel Torres (@Luis1989Manuel) May 12, 2020
Ahsoka fans poured one out for Ashley Eckstein
i’m so fucking happy for this but i would have loved to see ashley eckstein play ahsoka :/ https://t.co/242Xb2kVIJ— fives (@tygembler) May 12, 2020
