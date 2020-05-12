Star Wars Fans Hyped That Katee Sackhoff is Reported to Appear in The Mandalorian

Earlier today a surprise report appeared online with /Film bringing word that actress Katee Sackhoff will appear in season two of The Mandalorian as none other than her Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Rebels character, the Mandalorian leader Bo-Katan Kryze. Lucasfilm nor Sackhoff herself have not yet officially weighed in on the matter but the Hollywood trades have confirmed the report as well. That hasn't stopped Star Wars fans from doing what they do best though, flipping out with total abandon and shouting from the roof tops about their excitement. We've collected some of the best responses to the news below!

Sackhoff's casting is the latest report about the series that points toward an expanded ensemble in season 2 of The Mandalorian. Temuera Morrison will reportedly return as Boba Fett (with rumors suggesting he might be playing additional characters as well), and that Rosario Dawson will appear as Jedi Ahsoka Tano, the character's first appearance in live-action. Fans previously expressed sadness that voice actress Ashley Eckstein wouldn't appear as Ahsoka in the series, and with Sackhoff now reprising her voiced character in live-action those wounds have re-opened.

The Mandalorian season 2 remans on track for its fall release date on Disney+, as post-production on the series remains ongoing.