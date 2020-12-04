The Mandalorian Surprises Star Wars Fans With the Reveal That SPOILER Is Still Alive

✖

With just a couple of episodes left to go in the second season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, things are starting to get crazy. Friday's new episode, "The Tragedy," was one of the most action-packed of the entire series, and ended with a major cliffhanger that will leave fans stressed out until next week. However, before this episode introduced a cliffhanger, it brought a resolution for one of the biggest mysteries from Season 1, revealing the true fate of assassin Fennec Shand and the identity of the boot-wearing man who who found her on Tatooine.

WARNING: This article contains MAJOR spoilers for The Mandalorian's latest episode! Continue reading at your own risk...

If you recall, back in the fifth episode of The Mandalorian's first season, Ming-Na Wen's Fennec Shand was seemingly killed by Toro Calico in an attempt to backstab Din Djarin. At the end of the episode, a mysterious figure in boots approached Shand's body. In "The Tragedy" we finally learn that Fennec Shand survived the blaster wound, thanks to the help of Boba Fett.

As theorized by fans last year, it was indeed Boba Fett who came upon Fennec at the end of "The Gunslinger." The spurs on the boots were a dead giveaway for many.

During this latest episode, Fennec explains to Mando that Boba Fett saved her life. She pulls away part of her shirt to show mechanical parts throughout her midsection, where Boba used those pieces to keep her body functioning.

Fennec being alive is certainly helpful for Mando, as we learn throughout the episode. She and Boba fight alongside him for the majority of "The Tragedy," and they pledge to continue helping him on his journey going forward. As we saw in Season 1, and again in the new episode, Fennec is an incredibly gifted sharp-shooter. She's a powerful ally for Mando to have in his corner, as is Boba Fett, who has finally reached his potential as one of the most terrifying characters in all of Star Wars. It only took four decades.

Fans had hoped that Fennec Shand would be alive, mostly due to the love that they have for Ming-Na Wen. Fortunately she's back on The Mandalorian, and it looks like she'll be sticking around for the rest of the season.

What did you think of the latest episode of The Mandalorian? Are you glad to see Fennec Shand return? Let us know in the comments!