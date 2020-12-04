The Mandalorian Has Star Wars Fans Panicking About Baby Yoda's Fate After Chapter 14
Star Wars: The Mandalorian just dropped "Chapter 14: The Tragedy" and it was a big one for an array of reasons. Warning Spoilers Ahead! Not only did we see the return of Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), but things took an upsetting turn when Grogu/Baby Yoda was stolen by Moff Gideon's (Giancarlo Esposito) stormtroopers. While Grogu displayed an awesome use of power, he's still in the hands of the enemy and things aren't looking great. Mando (Pedro Pascal) is recruiting help to save Grogu, but for now, fans are worried about the little guy.
Many people have taken to social media today to post about their concern for Grogu. Moff Gideon has plans for Baby Yoda and they certainly are not of the pleasant variety. Grogu has his Force powers, but they tucker him out too easily so his best chance of escape is Mando. Many people are tweeting their concern for Grogu, their sadness for Mando, and more intense emotions. You can check out some tweets from stressed fans below...
Can't Stop Crying
How it started vs How it’s going #themandalorian #savegrogu #DinDjarin #grogu #babyyoda #thetragedy pic.twitter.com/xPp8yBrhVq— RSPlath she/her (@RS_Plath) December 4, 2020
Not Giving Up
Star Wars fans after Mando lost Baby yoda and the razor crest:#Mandalorian pic.twitter.com/gJfYb2IMAQ— Jorge Tovar (@24Orangemamba) December 4, 2020
RIP Razor Crest
mando spoilers // #TheMandalorian
din's whole armory, the cockpit and all its tech that he knew like the back of his hand, his Space™ space heater, the hammock he'd made for grogu and his tiny cot.... all gone. rip razor crest, you were more than a ship pic.twitter.com/pguOMYPmPP— ✿ mando spoilers (@sarahdjarin) December 4, 2020
Internal AND External Screaming
Chapter 14 Reaction: pic.twitter.com/YKuJvUidnO— Trandon from SNF! Stans Grogu! (@strangernewfilm) December 4, 2020
Poor Mando
cw // mando spoilers— hana🎄 (@SITHSELINA) December 4, 2020
-
-
THE WAY THE EPISODE IS NAMED THE TRAGEDY BECAUSE MANDO LOST EVERYTHING WHICH INCLUDES GROGU AND THE RAZOR CREST LET HIM CATCH A FUCKING BREATH pic.twitter.com/xngy40r0O0
It Hurt
cw // mando spoilers— lee ⚯͛ they/them (@oberynsriddle) December 4, 2020
-
-
-
us knowing grogu us when grogu
will get captured gets captured pic.twitter.com/rlcTX4h1DL
So Many Emotions
Mando when he found Grogu’s little ball amongst the remains of the razor crest #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/9t2nv5CLyu— maria gabriela (@sunflwrvol_2) December 4, 2020
We Believe in You, Mando
Boba Fett and Din Djarin on their way to rescue Grogu #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/lf8Ljc4vGZ— Badbudah (@Badbudah1) December 4, 2020
Points Were Made
I get ridiculously stressed whenever Baby Yoda is in any type of danger and the only thing that walks me off that ledge is knowing Lucasfilm aint crazy enough to kill off what could be the biggest cash cow of any character they ever created. Wow capitalism actually does work— 🎄 America is musty🎄 (@DragonflyJonez) December 4, 2020
In Conclusion, Grogu Rules
mando spoilers - #themandalorian— millie ʬ⁸⁴ mando spoilers (@payasopascal) December 4, 2020
-
-
-
-
-
GROGU IS SUCH A BAD BITCH pic.twitter.com/RvZoIDYjtN