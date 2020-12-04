The Mandalorian Has Star Wars Fans Panicking About Baby Yoda's Fate After Chapter 14

Star Wars: The Mandalorian just dropped "Chapter 14: The Tragedy" and it was a big one for an array of reasons. Warning Spoilers Ahead! Not only did we see the return of Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), but things took an upsetting turn when Grogu/Baby Yoda was stolen by Moff Gideon's (Giancarlo Esposito) stormtroopers. While Grogu displayed an awesome use of power, he's still in the hands of the enemy and things aren't looking great. Mando (Pedro Pascal) is recruiting help to save Grogu, but for now, fans are worried about the little guy.

Many people have taken to social media today to post about their concern for Grogu. Moff Gideon has plans for Baby Yoda and they certainly are not of the pleasant variety. Grogu has his Force powers, but they tucker him out too easily so his best chance of escape is Mando. Many people are tweeting their concern for Grogu, their sadness for Mando, and more intense emotions. You can check out some tweets from stressed fans below...