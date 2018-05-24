Star Wars Boss Updates Status of Donald Glover's Lando Series on Disney+

✖

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy is rolling the dice on Lando. Kennedy announced the Star Wars event series during Disney's Investor Day presentation in 2020, revealing Netflix's Dear White People creator Justin Simien is developing the solo spinoff about the galaxy's favorite scoundrel: Lando Calrissian. Atlanta creator Donald Glover portrayed the younger version of Billy Dee Williams' suave Millennium Falcon owner in 2018's Solo: A Star Wars Story, an origin story for young smuggler Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) and Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo). Unlike the fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy gambled away by Glover's Lando, Star Wars: Lando isn't punching hyperdrive.

"You need to ask Donald. He's the one that holds all the cards here. But there's no movement," Kennedy told CinemaBlend of the spinoff at Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim. "I will say that honestly. But it's not for lack of trying. It's just that he's a very busy guy. ... He's got another series, and I think one other thing, and then he'll come our way."

Kennedy added the studio behind Disney+'s The Mandalorian and Obi-Wan Kenobi is "patiently waiting" for Glover, the multi-hyphenate superstar also known as Childish Gambino. Glover is developing a television reboot of Mr. & Mrs. Smith and a series potentially titled Hive as part of a rich overall deal with Amazon Studios.

"It would always be fun to be Lando again," Glover said about a potential Solo spinoff movie on SiriusXM's Entertainment Weekly Radio in 2018. "I would love to do it again. It's really fun. The movie, I feel like, is wide open. This part of the universe without the… I feel like with the Skywalkers, it's hard, because it's almost like the Bible. There's a story that you have to tell, and the lineage of that family."

Glover continued of the corner of the Star Wars galaxy depicted in Solo, "I feel like out here it's like, yeah, we're just like hustlers and gamblers and space pirates, essentially, so you can do a lot more and have a lot more fun. And I like those movies a lot. I like the comedy of them, the silliness and also the adventure. I think it would just be fun to do."

Lucasfilm's Star Wars: Lando does not yet have a release date on Disney+.