Maya Erskine to Star With Donald Glover in Mr. and Mrs. Smith Series on Amazon Prime Video

Maya Erskine will be crossing knives with Donald Glover in Mr. and Mrs. Smith at Amazon. The series has found a new co-lead after Phoebe Waller-Bridge decided to step awayfrom the project last year. Doug Liman’s 2005 film serves as the inspiration for the anticipated series. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie sizzled as the couple were rival spies contracted to take each other out. Glover told Interview Magazine that he’s currently putting the finishing touches on the finale’s script. The Atlanta star talked about this new chapter and expressed happiness at being able to work with the PEN15 star. When asked about what happened with Waller-Bridge, he said, “classic creative differences.” For fans hoping to hear more about the show, it sounds like things are falling into place.

All things considered, Glover seems amped to be starting something new after so many years of Atlanta. But, FX appreciates it all. “After a four year absence, we’re graced with the return of Atlanta. Donald Glover and his team have shot the final two seasons of the series,” Landgraf said when Season 3 was revealed. “The fourth and final season is slated to debut in the same manner in the fall. The new season is everything you’d expect from Atlanta – which is to say expect the unexpected. Sit back and enjoy the trip.”

“We are thrilled to have ‘Atlanta’ back with a new season on March 24th,” Eric Schrier, President, FX Entertainment, chimed-in with a statement of his own. “Once again, Donald Glover, the producers, and stellar cast have delivered another signature season synonymous with the excellence that makes ‘Atlanta’ so great.”

Francesca Sloane is the show runner for the series (Atlanta, Fargo). Sloane also gets credited as a co-creator with Glover for this TV iteration, the Solo star also serves as an executive producer.

Here’s what you can expect from Mr. and Mrs. Smith: “John (Brad Pitt) and Jane Smith (Angelina Jolie), a couple in a stagnating marriage, live a deceptively mundane existence. However, each has been hiding a secret from the other: they are assassins working for adversarial agencies. When they are both assigned to kill the same target, Benjamin Danz (Adam Brody), the truth comes to the surface. Finally free from their cover stories, they discover that they have been assigned to kill each other, sparking a series of explosive attacks.”

