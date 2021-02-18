Donald Glover Signs Massive Amazon Production Deal

✖

Donald Glover is branching out with a massive production deal with Amazon. According to THR’s report, the Atlanta star is getting his own content channel on Prime Video. Amazon has not addressed the report yet, but this does follow the actor announcing a reboot of Mr. & Mrs. Smith with Phoebe Waller-Bridge last week. That move could have signaled the way things were heading. Now, Atlanta fans should not be alarmed, Glover will still be in the critically acclaimed show. After all, it was renewed for at least two more seasons. This posture comes with some benefits, Stephen Glover, who writes on Atlanta, will also be getting an overall deal with the company. This is about creative control and the ability to curate artists that the Community actor feels resonate with his brand. So, if you love Glover and his varied universe, you’ll probably want to keep an eye on that space.

THR’s report also included some details from sources about the big series proposed to lead things off from Glover as an executive producer. Their sources say, “ a potential series called Hive, which is rumored to revolve around a Beyonce-like figure and stem from writer Janine Nabers (Watchmen, Away). The project has already begun staffing a writers room, with sources noting Malia Obama is among those recruited to work on the series. (Additional details were not readily available; Amazon declined comment on Hive, too.)”

FX had to tell fans something when Atlanta took that hiatus a couple of years ago. Their press release gave Glover full-throated support. With production rumored to begin in March, they might not have to wait long for more details.

“Donald is a remarkable artist, effortlessly shifting from actor to writer, producer, director and musician to create one amazing project after another,” they began. “Atlanta was just the beginning, the breakout comedy of the year and a series revered as much for its originality as its honest look at the experience of being aspiring, young and black in that legendary city. We’re proud to partner with Donald in an overall deal that will allow him to continue turning his creative vision into incredible television.”

