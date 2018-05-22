Donald Glover Weighs In On Lando Star Wars Spinoff Movie Rumors

Advanced buzz about Solo: A Star Wars Story praises Donald Glover‘s performance as Lando Calrissian, so much so that rumors have surfaced teasing that the scoundrel could get his own spin-off film. Glover himself claims he had such a good time playing the character that originated with Billy Dee Williams that he’d happily portray the character again in the future.

“It will always be fun to be Lando again. I’d love to do it again, it’s really fun,” Glover shared with Sirius XM’s Entertainment Weekly Radio. “The movie, I feel like, is wide open. This part of the universe. I feel like with the Skywalkers, it’s hard, because it’s almost like the Bible. Like, there’s a story that you have to tell of the lineage of that family. I feel like, out here, we’re just hustlers and gamblers and space pirates, essentially, so you can do a lot more and have a lot more fun. And I like those movies a lot. I like the comedy of them, the silliness, and also the adventure. I think it would just be fun to do.”

Rumors about the potential of a Lando spin-off ignited last week when Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy spoke with Premiere France about Solo, as her comments were slightly misinterpreted in a translation.

“We think that the next spin-off will be dedicated to Lando Calrissian,” Kennedy’s comments were originally interpreted. “Of course, there are still many stories to tell about Han and Chewbacca but Lando will be next.”

Understandably, this sounds like confirmation that a Lando film would be a top priority. After this news emerged, io9 reached out to Lucasfilm, who clarified, “[Kennedy] said it’s something she’d like to do one day in the future.”

The future of the Solo franchise might be uncertain, but we do know that star Alden Ehrenreich has already agreed to appear in subsequent films, should the studio decide to pursue that franchise.

During a recent interview with Esquire, the actor was directly asked how many films he signed on for, replying, “Three.” He then added, “I don’t know if that’s officially, uh, public. But—yeah.”

Meanwhile, Solo director Ron Howard claims decisions about the series’ future will be determined by the audiences as opposed to the studio.

“I think the fans are going to define all of that,” Howard shared with Fandango of the possibility of sequels. “I mean I think that Lucasfilm and Disney in casting actors, and particularly younger actors, want to see what happens and build upon that. Certainly, they want the commitment from the young actors, but there are no concrete plans. I think there’s been a lot of creative energy and now marketing energy going behind this movie.”

Fans will be the judge of the franchise’s future when Solo: A Star Wars Story hits theaters this Friday.

