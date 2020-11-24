The Mandalorian's Giancarlo Esposito Weighs in on the Baby Yoda Egg-Eating Star Wars Debate

✖

Almost the entire first season of The Mandalorian, Baby Yoda brought audiences nothing but joy, though a recent episode of the series in which the adorable figure ate Frog Lady's eggs, her last opportunities to continue her lineage, sparked a debate among Star Wars fans about the consequences of his appetite. One of the most recent figures to weigh in on the matter is Giancarlo Esposito, who plays Moff Gideon in the series, who claimed that even Baby Yoda needs to eat and, given just how cute he is, it's hard to stay mad at The Child, no matter how reckless his behavior might be.

"No, I don't think so," Esposito shared with Entertainment Weekly when asked if he thought Baby Yoda was in the wrong. "Baby Yoda is a very pure spirit, and yet 50 years old, so he's someone who's very highly intelligent, but also has to survive. And we need to keep that baby happy. We've all fallen in love with The Child and The Child has some compassion and is funny and is absolutely the cutest thing you've ever seen."

In Season Two's second episode, "The Passenger," Frog Lady asks for passage to reunite with her husband so the last of her eggs to be fertilized, allowing the pair to start their family. Baby Yoda, however, let his appetite get the best of him and couldn't stop himself from eating a few eggs, even if he was chided by the Mandalorian himself.

While some audiences thought these actions were hilarious, others thought the character was committing murder by eating the eggs.

Earlier this month, Lucasfilm creative art manager Phil Szostak weighed in on the matter, noting that Baby Yoda eating eggs was no different from purchasing chicken eggs at the supermarket.

"For the record, Chapter 10 of The Mandalorian makes it clear that the Frog Lady’s eggs are unfertilized, like the chicken eggs many of us enjoy. But obviously, chickens aren’t sentient beings and the Child eating the eggs is intentionally disturbing, for comedic effect," Szostak shared on Twitter. "Fans of horror know that disturbing things make some of us laugh and some of us squirm, or both. Your mileage may vary."

Sequel trilogy star Daisy Ridley also endorsed Baby Yoda's actions.

"Look, Mando’s gotta eat, Yoda's got to get strong. That's just that," Ridley revealed to IGN. "No, I'm like, 'Yoda, do your thing.' The creature [Frog Lady] got to be where she needed to be with the eggs. It's all good. It was beautiful."

New episodes of The Mandalorian debut on Disney+ on Fridays.

