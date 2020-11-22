CNN's Jake Tapper Is Having a Star Wars Crisis

✖

This season of Disney+'s The Mandalorian has seen the show's "star" Baby Yoda (or "The Child" as the fan-favorite creature is officially known) get into a bit of naughtiness that while is absolutely fitting for a, well, child, is also a bit shocking and even horrifying for fans. The most divisive of these moments thus far has been Baby Yoda's eating of the "Frog Lady's" eggs in Chapter 10. Since that episode's debut, people have weighed in with their take on the unsettling behavior and now CNN's Jake Tapper is having his say with what may seem like some hot takes not just about Baby Yoda, but another iconic Star Wars moment.

On Twitter it all started off when Tapper posted his thoughts about a post on the "Baby Yoda Egg Eating Scandal, noting that he "would love to live on a world where that rises to the level of even something worth an eyebrow raise."

I just saw a post about the “Baby Yoda Egg Eating Scandal” and I have to say I would love to live on a world where that rises to the level of even something worth an eyebrow raise pic.twitter.com/fFPBAbhIZ3 — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 21, 2020

As you can guess, that got quite a few reactions from people on Twitter, including one in which someone pointed out to Tapper that they are from an endangered species, something that The Lead anchor was quick to correct.

"This is a common misunderstanding but it's not accurate," he wrote. "'These eggs are the last brood of my life cycle,' the Frog Lady said. Nothing about her species. Didn't seem to notice their absence btw."

And Tapper didn't stop with taking subtle shots at the Frog Lady's parenting, either. He made a jab at PETA's condemnation of Baby Yoda as well.

"People for the Ethical Treatment of Fictious Space Frog Alien Eggs," he wrote.

All Twitter banter aside, the issue of Baby Yoda eating the Frog Lady's eggs is one that has prompted quite a bit of discourse on social media, even prompting Lucasfilm creative art manager Phil Szostak to add his own perspective in the matter, comparing the eggs to the unfertilized chicken eggs many people get from the grocery store, though he did note why some viewers might be a bit uncomfortable.

"For the record, Chapter 10 of The Mandalorian makes it clear that the Frog Lady’s eggs are unfertilized, like the chicken eggs many of us enjoy. But obviously, chickens aren’t sentient beings and the Child eating the eggs is intentionally disturbing, for comedic effect," Szostak shared on Twitter. "Fans of horror know that disturbing things make some of us laugh and some of us squirm, or both. Your mileage may vary."

As for Tapper, however, he didn't stop with just The Mandalorian for his "hot takes" about Star Wars. He made his thoughts on the "Han shot first" of it all by declaring that Han was the only shot and that he shed no tears for Greedo.

"Before this conversation gets any more political allow me to state the fact that not only did Han shoot first, Greedo did not shoot second because Han was THE ONLY ONE WHO SHOT," Tapper wrote. "I shed no tears for Greedo but that’s just what went down."

