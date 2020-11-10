Star Wars: The Mandalorian Theory Suggests Baby Yoda Wasn't Actually Eating Those Eggs

✖

The most recent episode of Star Wars: The Mandalorian included perhaps the most bizarre and disturbing subplot of the series to-date, in which Baby Yoda obsessively tried to eat the eggs of The Passenger, aka Frog Lady. The Passenger is getting Mando's help transporting her very last batch of eggs to the planet where her husband is located, in one last-ditch effort to keep her bloodline alive. Her family's survival depends on the eggs, and Baby Yoda spends the whole episode swallowing them. The Child's snacks are played for laughs, which is extremely dark given the Frog Lady's dire circumstances, but one Star Wars fan believes that the infantile Force user might actually be up to something else.

/Film's Peter Sciretta shared a comment that came from a live chat, in which someone posed the theory that Baby Yoda was actually working to protect those eggs, not eat them. According to the theory, Baby Yoda knew that the eggs were in trouble, and he swallowed them to keep them safe. When all of the rest of the eggs get destroyed, and all hope seems lost, Baby Yoda will regurgitate the eggs he "ate" and save the day.

I know some of you are disturbed by Baby Yoda eating Frog Lady’s eggs. In our live chat someone posed a fun theory: her tank & eggs will be destroyed and the Child will regurgitate the eggs David Blaine-style as it turned out he wasn’t really eating them but protecting them. — Peter Sciretta loves Star Wars (@PeterSciretta) November 8, 2020

Yes, this fan theory is pretty gross, but it does make a little bit of sense given Baby Yoda's past and powers. In the first season of The Mandalorian, it was made clear that Baby Yoda is a healer, and that he uses his powers to protect things in trouble.

Baby Yoda's healing powers work to back this theory, as does the subtle hint in the first season that maybe he shouldn't eat frogs anymore. If you recall, a couple of episodes after chowing down on frogs at the beginning of the season, Baby Yoda spit one of the creatures out of his mouth at the urging of the children on Sorgan. Perhaps this issue with the eggs could be Baby Yoda bringing things full circle and showing that he learned more peaceful, protective ways in the time since we've met him.

Then again, maybe we're all just thinking too much into it because we want to preserve the perceived innocence of this little creature. He probably just ate those eggs because he's a baby that's hungry and doesn't realize the damage he's causing. It's messed up, and not a conclusion we want to accept, but it's probably the truth.

