Star Wars: Daisy Ridley Supports Baby Yoda Eating Frog Lady's Eggs in The Mandalorian

✖

Daisy Ridley, the lead actor of the Star Wars sequel trilogy, declined to "cancel" The Child from The Mandalorian for eating the "frog lady" eggs in a recent episode of the series. The Child (colloquially known as "Baby Yoda") has drawn criticism for having eaten the eggs, with some fans even going so far as to argue that The Child may turn to the Dark Side, with this seemingly small, funny action serving as the first major step in that direction. To Ridley, who is of course no stranger to fan criticisms of Star Wars, there was no malice or evil involved; it was just a question of sustenance.

The moment has gone viral, creating a broad based controversy and a lot of fan disagreements around The Child. And, of course, Funko was quick to immortalize the moment as a POP.

"Look, Mando’s gotta eat, Yoda's got to get strong. That's just that," Ridley told IGN. "No, I'm like, 'Yoda, do your thing.' The creature [Frog Lady] got to be where she needed to be with the eggs. It's all good. It was beautiful."

Lucasfilm creative art manager Phil Szostak chimed in on the matter, as it started to become an online controversy. His take? The eggs weren't fertilized so it wasn't any different than people eating chicken eggs.

"For the record, Chapter 10 of The Mandalorian makes it clear that the Frog Lady’s eggs are unfertilized, like the chicken eggs many of us enjoy. But obviously, chickens aren’t sentient beings and the Child eating the eggs is intentionally disturbing, for comedic effect," Szostak shared on Twitter. "Fans of horror know that disturbing things make some of us laugh and some of us squirm, or both. Your mileage may vary."

That turns out not to have been true, as the following episode saw The Child reacting to one of the eggs hatching, but that episode also gave fans some great, sweet moments to help fall back in love with The Child.

To Ridley, she says she's done with Star Wars and can't imagine what else they would do with Rey that would appeal to her enough to come back. She does enjoy The Mandalorian, though, and feels a kinship with it, comparing it to her upcoming movie Chaos Walking.

"I think it's funny, because in a way, The Mandalorian, I feel, is slightly closer to Chaos Walking, in a way, because of the western feel of it," Ridley said.

The Mandalorian drops new episodes on Disney+ on Fridays.