Star Wars: Mark Hamill Reacts to Boba Fett's Upcoming Return in The Mandalorian

If the reports are true, legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett is making his long-awaited return to the Star Wars universe in the highly-anticipated second season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian later this year. Fans have been asking for Fett's comeback for quite a while, but that return comes with its own unique challenges. Fett was seemingly killed early on in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi when he was dropped into the Sarlacc pit. How does he come back from that fate? That's exactly the question Star Wars icon Mark Hamill has found himself wondering.

What does the longest-running star in the Star Wars franchise think about Boba Fett returning from the grave? ET recently caught up with Hamill to ask his opinion, and the actor initially seemed as shocked by the return as everyone else. However, having watched the first season of The Mandalorian, Hamill trusts the minds behind the series to do things right.

“I thought he was a decade into getting digested at this point,” Hamill said of the Fett rumors. “There’s so many ways they can go and Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni are both the right people for the job. They know it better than I do."

When it comes to theories and questions about things such as Boba Fett returning, Hamill explained that he's always the Star Wars legend that gets approached by fans.

“Fans come up to me and ask these questions and I have no idea what they’re talking about,” he added. Hamill then brought up his longtime co-star Harrison Ford, and how the Han Solo actor isn't ever expected to answer the same questions from fans. “He’s just like, ‘I don’t care!’ He can get away with that. Everyone expects Harrison to be irreverent. I’m supposed to be more sincere.”

Still, even with his knowledge of the franchise, Hamill just as unsure about how exactly Boba Fett will come back as the rest of us. We'll all just have to wait and see what happens when The Mandalorian Season 2 debuts this fall.

