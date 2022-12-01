The Mandalorian Season 3 Premiere Date Revealed By Star Wars

Star Wars has revealed that The Mandalorian Season 3 will premiere on March 1, 2023, exclusively on Disney+. The official announcement was made via Twitter today, with the Star Wars official Twitter posting that "The Mandalorian and Grogu return March 1 only on @DisneyPlus." Star War fans have been eagerly awaiting the official return date of The Mandalorian, after an exciting first trailer for Season 3 was released, teasing how Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young war Grogu (Baby Yoda) will be on a quest to restore the planet Mandalore – even as rival factions like those led by Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) clash with their mission.

The Mandalorian and Grogu return March 1 only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/TArlFDw9ET — Star Wars | Andor & Tales of the Jedi On Disney+ (@starwars) December 1, 2022

When last seen in The Book of Boba Fett, Mando was banished from The Tribe of Mandalorian hard-liners he belonged to, for breaking their custom of never removing his helmet around others. As an added burden, Mando also learned that carrying the Darksaber means he now has a target on his back, as whoever wins the fabled lightsaber in battle also holds the mantle of leadership for Mandalore's people.

With all that on the table, The Mandalorian Season 3 feels like it will be a big departure from the previous two seasons of the show, and their week-to-week episodic storylines of Mando and Grogu traveling from one place to the next, seeking and/or escaping something. This new season seems like it will be a more serious and focused exploration of Mandalore, its culture, and the various Star Wars characters connected to its future in the Sequel Trilogy era of the franchise. And we'll be there for it!

The Mandalorian executive producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have previously teased how Season 3's storyline plays into Mando's future and the larger arc of Mandalore and its people:

"Well, we established in The Book of Boba Fett that there was an opportunity for The Mandalorian to be redeemed because he had transgressed against the Creed by removing his helmet," Favreau told Dagobah Dispatch Podcast. "And among his group of Mandalorians, that is something that's not permitted. Now, we know that there are other groups of Mandalorians where they have different sets of rules. In The Clone Wars, we saw with Dave and also with the character that I voiced that the Mandalorians are very different there. And so these different groups are coming together and we're going to figure out... the Nexus point for all of those communities, of course, is their homeworld from which they're exiled, which is Mandalore."

The Mandalorian Season 3 premieres on Disney+ on March 1, 2023.