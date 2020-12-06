Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Series Gets Cheers-Style Opening Credits in Late Show Spoof

✖

Sometimes you want to go where nobody knows your name — if you're the exiled Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor). The Star Wars series, set to follow Kenobi to the desert planet of Tatooine after the events of Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith, gets an opening credits sequence to the tune of the Cheers theme song in a spoof from The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The parody comes following reports the limited series in January will undergo filming in Boston, home to the bar setting of Cheers.

In the catchy credits to "Kenobi," the singer muses about going "where everybody has weird names" over a graphic of characters like Mace Windu (Samuel L. Jackson) and Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison). It's there that you won't "have to face that friend you maimed," making reference to the fiery fight between Obi-Wan and Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen).

Kenobi is filming in Boston next month. We have an exclusive preview of the opening credits. #StarWars pic.twitter.com/xEDWzf9no4 — A Late Show (@colbertlateshow) December 5, 2020

The Kenobi series joins The Mandalorian and the Rogue One prequel following Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) on Disney+, where McGregor dons his Jedi robes for the first time since Sith in 2005.

"The storyline sits between Episode III and Episode IV," he told Men's Health last year. When we last saw Kenobi, "The Jedi Order was falling apart. It will be interesting to take a character we know in a way and show him — Well, his arc will be quite interesting, I think, dealing with that the fact that all the Jedi were slaughtered with the end of Episode III. It’s quite something to get over."

Now 15 years removed from the end of George Lucas' Prequel Trilogy, McGregor says he's "excited" to return to Star Wars under Mandalorian Season 1 director Deborah Chow.

"I'm more excited about doing this one than I was doing the second and third one that we did before," McGregor told Empire earlier this year. "I'm just excited about working with Deborah Chow, and the storylines are going to be really good I think. I'm just excited to play him again. It's been long enough since I played him before."

Disney and Lucasfilm have not set a release date for the Kenobi series.

