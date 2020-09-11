Star Wars: Ewan McGregor Is More Excited for Obi-Wan Series Than Prequel Films

✖

Ewan McGregor debuted in the Star Wars franchise with Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, going on to reprise his role in two more prequel films, but the actor recently detailed how he's more excited about the upcoming limited Obi-Wan Kenobi series than he was for those later prequel films. The actor has expressed his enthusiasm for being part of the galaxy far, far away for the decades since his debut, with the actor noting that it was the opportunity to work with director Deborah Chow and the advances in technology in the years since the prequels that make him so excited for the new endeavor.

“I'm more excited about doing this one than I was doing the second and third one that we did before,” the actor shared with Empire. “I'm just excited about working with Deborah Chow, and the storylines are going to be really good I think. I'm just excited to play him again. It's been long enough since I played him before.”

At the time of their release, the prequels were pushing visual effects to new heights, and while they captured fantastical worlds, it came with some drawbacks to the acting process. The first live-action Star Wars TV series, The Mandalorian, pushed visual effects even further, as its 360-degree digital backgrounds allow the performers to feel immediately transported to a variety of otherworldly environments.

"The first three [Star Wars films] I did were really at the very beginning of digital photography,” the actor pointed out. “We had a camera with an umbilical cord to a tent, it was like back to the beginning of movies where the camera didn't move very much because there was so much hardware attached to it. Now we're going to be able to really create stuff without swathes of green-screen and blue-screen, which becomes very tedious for the actor.”

Of the many different Star Wars projects that have been rumored about over the years, few got fans as excited as the notion of McGregor playing Obi-Wan in another project. The news was officially revealed last summer, but between the series earning a new showrunner and the coronavirus pandemic seeing movie and TV productions around the world get delayed, the new Obi-Wan series has seen a number of setbacks. Earlier this week, the actor claimed that production on the project was set to start in the spring.

Stay tuned for details on the Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

