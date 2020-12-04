Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Series Reportedly Begins Filming in Boston Next Month

✖

We've heard a few different reports about when and where the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series will start filming, namely that Spring 2021 in the UK has been the most talked about time, but a new report could reveal an earlier start date in a very different place. WBZ4 in Boston, citing a report from ProductionList.com, brings word that filming on the series will begin January 4 and that part of the shoot will take place in Boston. This news hasn't been confirmed by Lucasfilm or Disney, and seems a little surprising considering the COVID-19 production bubble that will seemingly be put together for the series as it shoots in the UK. We'll update with further details and news as we learn it.

Ewan McGregor will be back as Kenobi in the limited series coming exclusively to Disney+, appearing as the character for the first time since 2005's Star Wars: Episode III: Revenge of the Sith. Though production has been pushed back and stalled a few times, cameras will roll on it soon and the actor is ready. "Spring next year we start, so I’m really excited about it," McGregor shared with Entertainment Tonight. "I’m super excited about it, it’s going to be great I think. There’s no talk of [a second season] it’s pretty much as I understand it a standalone season. But we’ll see, who knows?”

The actor's comments confirm that he isn't entirely opposed to a second season, though it doesn't sound entirely likely.

Director Deborah Chow, who quickly became a household name in geek homes last year after her episodes of Lucasfilm's The Mandalorian were standouts, has been tapped as the sole director on the Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series. The two shows, despite being Star Wars series streaming on Disney+, will be very different for Chow and the rest of the creative team.

"It's definitely going to be different, just in terms of the sheer workload, obviously, of doing the whole thing," Chow previously said. "But in some ways, I'm going to miss having a team, and having people who are there to bounce ideas off of. But then obviously the flip side is, it is nice to have a coherent voice and know what you're doing from beginning to end."

Kathleen Kennedy will produce alongside Jason D. McGatlinn, Tracey Seaward, and John Swartz. Joby Harold, a producer on John Wick: Chapter 3, was brought in previously to rewrite the series' script.