Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi to Feature Flea of the Red Hot Chili Peppers

An unannounced actor makes a cameo in Obi-Wan Kenobi, but a new report gives it away: Flea of the Red Hot Chili Peppers. The musician and actor reportedly appears in an undisclosed role in the Star Wars spinoff, starring Ewan McGregor as exiled Jedi Master Obi-Wan and Hayden Christensen as the Sith Lord Darth Vader. According to Star Wars insiders at StarWarsNews.net, Flea cameos as a character who wields a "cool-looking blaster" sometime during the six-episode limited series streaming on Disney+.

The reported cameo reunites Flea with Deborah Chow, who directed all six episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi. Earlier this year, Chow directed the music video for the Red Hot Chili Peppers single "Black Summer" off their album Unlimited Love.

Flea's acting credits include appearances in The Outsiders, his role as "Needles" in Part II and III of the Back to the Future trilogy, Joel and Ethan Coen's The Big Lebowski, the Johnny Depp-starring Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, and Baby Driver.

Chow previously teased there are "surprises to come" when asked about cameos or unannounced appearances by Star Wars characters like Obi-Wan's old master, Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson).

"Obi-Wan's going on a journey… There's going to be different people that come into his life," The Mandalorian and Obi-Wan director told Games Radar. "One of the things I was trying to do with this series was to have the legacy, and who is important in Obi-Wan's life, and to also have some new characters. So it's going to be a mixture of the two."

Rupert Friend, who plays the Jedi-hunting Grand Inquisitor, said in a separate interview that there are "wonderful cameos from people I obviously can't tell you [about]" and "Easter eggs galore" in Obi-Wan, set a decade after the events of 2005's Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith.

Starring Ewan McGregor, Moses Ingram, Rupert Friend, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Indira Varma, Sung Kang, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Benny Safdie, Kumail Nanjiani, and Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader, Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi premieres with two episodes May 27 on Disney+.

