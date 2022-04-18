Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Rupert Friend Teases “Cameos Galore” in Disney+ Series

Now that the Star Wars galaxy is thriving on Disney+, fans have been seeing a ton of crossover between characters from The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, The Clone Wars, Rebels, and The Bad Batch. And according to one star from Obi-Wan Kenobi, that tradition will continue in the new series highlighting the return of Ewan McGregor as the Jedi Master. We’ve already seen animated series fan-favorite characters like Ahsoka Tano and Cad Bane appear in live-action, as well as the return of Jango Fett actor Temuera Morrison playing son/clone Boba Fett, and we are also getting the debut of Darth Vader’s Jedi-hunting Grand Inquisitor.

Homeland and Hitman actor Rupert Friend is playing the villain of the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, bringing a character to life that has only been seen in episodes of Star Wars Rebels before now. The actor recently spoke with Hey U Guys about the show and promised that many more cameos are still to come in the new Disney+ series.

“If it’s possible to be any more excited than folks already are, I would be,” said Friend while attending the premiere of Anatomy of a Scandal.” I think it’s is one of the most thrilling additions to the Star Wars canon. I think Ewan McGregor is doing things with that role that is a dream for fans of the original films. You know, we can’t obviously have Alec Guinness back, but I just think Ewan was absolutely born to play that part. And wonderful cameos from people I obviously can’t tell you, but Easter eggs galore.”

The new Star Wars series is one of the most anticipated original shows coming to Disney+ this year, not only because it will be the live-action debut of the Sith-friendly Inquisitors as they hunt for the Jedi, but because it will see both McGregor and Hayden Christensen reunite for the first time since Revenge of the Sith.

Friend’s character will likely play one of the biggest antagonists in the series, as Christensen’s Darth Vader doesn’t get his rematch duel with Kenobi until Star Wars: A New Hope, set years after the events of the new Disney+ series. But fans should expect plenty of lightsaber action between Jedi and Sith alike when the show premieres with two episodes on May 27th.

