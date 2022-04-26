Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Director Teases Familiar Faces Dropping by the Series

✖

With all of the live-action Star Wars series, the stories are tasked with venturing into new territory, while also connecting those narratives to more established corners of the franchise, with director of the upcoming Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Deborah Chow recently noting that fans can expect a mixture of both new and old characters alike encountering the Jedi Master. While audiences know that Darth Vader will be dropping by the adventure, with Hayden Christensen reprising the role, a majority of the other announced stars are confirmed to be playing characters audiences haven't seen before, leaving us to speculate about what other figures from Kenobi's past could be making an appearance. Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi premieres on Disney+ on May 27th.

"Obi-Wan's going on a journey," Chow shared with Total Film, per GamesRadar. "There's going to be different people that come into his life. One of the things I was trying to do with this series was to have the legacy, and who is important in Obi-Wan's life, and to also have some new characters. So it's going to be a mixture of the two. But I do think there are some surprises to come. I hope."

Given that fans already know that Vader will appear in the series, arguably being the reunion audiences would most like to see happen, viewers are left to speculate about what other figures from Kenobi's past could potentially appear. Having only appeared in one movie, an appearance by Liam Neeson's Qui-Gon Jinn would surely be met with excitement from fans, but the actor himself previously pointed out he'd be more interested in a big-screen return than a small-screen cameo.

"Oh, I think so, yeah, yeah, yeah, I think so ... if it was a film. Yeah, I'm a bit of a snob when it comes to TV, I must admit, I just like the big screen, you know?" Neeson confirmed with ComicBook.com about a possible return. "Qui-Gon, I can't believe it's 24 years since we made [Star Wars:] The Phantom Menace, I just cannot believe where the time has gone. It was a terrific experience, shooting that film in London."

One thing audiences shouldn't expect from this new series, however, is an open-ended conclusion, as Chow confirmed it was approached as a complete journey instead of the first storyline in a longer adventure.

"We really did conceive this like a beginning, middle, and end," the filmmaker expressed. "It is one big story, and it was always meant to be. You can never tell what happens in the future. But, if another series were to happen, it would be the same process of making sure that there was a real story to tell. Ours is obviously very connected to the prequels, but I love the idea that there can be more stories that are all over the timeline."

