Star Wars Rumor Claims Obi-Wan Kenobi Series Will Take Place in Two Time Periods

Star Wars fans have been hoping to see Ewan McGregor return as Obi-Wan Kenobi for the 15 years since we last saw him in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, and with a new series focusing on the character on the way, a number of rumors have emerged about what audiences can expect, with Kessel Run Transmissions recently claiming that the upcoming adventure will chronicle the Jedi's journey in two different time periods. When the project was initially announced, it was confirmed that the narrative would take place between the events of the last prequel film and Star Wars: A New Hope, with this recent rumor claiming there will also be a number of sequences which take place during the events of the Clone Wars.

Almost as passionate as fans have been to see McGregor return to the series, they have also been hoping to see Hayden Christensen reprise his role as Anakin Skywalker, with the initially reported timeline of the Kenobi series seemingly making that an impossibility. However, were we get to these rumored flashback sequences, fans would get to see Christensen as the Jedi, which is another rumor that has emerged in the months since the Kenobi series was announced. Additionally, Kessel Run Transmissions also claimed earlier this month that Temuera Morrison would appear in the series as Commander Cody, with events unfolding at the time of the Clone Wars making such a possibility much more feasible.

Of the many confirmed, reported, and rumored projects that have emerged in the years since Disney purchased Lucasfilm, the one that likely has the most potential to excite fans is McGregor's return, but the series has faced some setbacks during development that have left fans perplexed.

Earlier this year, some reports claimed the series could begin shooting this summer, only for Disney to delay the project so it could reevaluate the project's scripts. Understandably, the coronavirus pandemic has seen nearly all movies and TV show delay their productions, though Hossein Amini, who was originally set to serve as showrunner on the series, was replaced by Joby Harold this past April.

In addition to this Obi-Wan Kenobi series, Disney is also working on a series focusing on Cassian Andor and a series from Russian Doll co-creator Leslye Headland, leaving fans to speculate about when any of these series could potentially debut.

Stay tuned for details on the Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

