Star Wars: Lucasfilm Exec Confirms Obi-Wan Kenobi Is a Limited Series on Disney+

The Star Wars franchise will be moving in a new direction as we have to wait a few years before a return to the big screen, but the future of live-action series on Disney+ is going strong with the impending debut of The Mandalorian Season 2 and the highly anticipated return of Obi-Wan Kenobi. With Ewan McGregor set to reprise his role as the popular Jedi Master, set between the prequel and original trilogies, the new show will explore an era that fans have been excited to see for decades now, and now Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy has confirmed work is underway on the series.

Kennedy recently spoke with TheWrap about the future of the franchise when she revealed director Deborah Chow is currently working on the series despite many productions being shutdown because of COVID-19.

"It’s been very exciting to see the talent that’s come in. And we’re now developing the limited Obi-Wan Kenobi series with Deborah Chow, and she’s just been doing a phenomenal job," Kennedy said.

While multiple Disney productions have been drastically hurt by the coronavirus pandemic, Star Wars has managed to eke by with few interruptions. Kennedy revealed some details about Star Wars: The Mandalorian and how Season 2 finished filming mere days before the pandemic spread stateside in March.

"It was literally five days and the country went down. We were enormously lucky, and then we didn’t wait (to finish postproduction)," Kennedy said. "Even though we wondered to what extent people could work remotely, our IT department and ILM had everybody up and running within a week, working from home and continuing to work in the cutting room and on visual effects shots. It was pretty staggering how quickly they got everybody up and running. So we haven’t really lost any time."

Chow herself previously spoke about the upcoming series, explaining to THR that the show would be unlike The Mandalorian in tone and style.

"It's definitely going to be different, just in terms of the sheer workload, obviously, of doing the whole thing," said Chow. "But in some ways, I'm going to miss having a team, and having people who are there to bounce ideas off of. But then obviously the flip side is, it is nice to have a coherent voice and know what you're doing from beginning to end."

Star Wars' Obi-Wan Kenobi series does not yet have a release date on Disney+.

