Star Wars: The Clone Wars Character Rumored to Play Major Role in Obi-Wan Kenobi Series

One of the most unexpected reports in the world of Star Wars came earlier this year when outlets claimed Temuera Morrison would return to the series for the first time since the prequel films to play Boba Fett in The Mandalorian, with a new report from Kessel Run Transmissions claiming that Morrison will also be appearing in the upcoming series focusing on Obi-Wan Kenobi. For as many reports that have emerged about the second season of The Mandalorian, much of the Obi-Wan Kenobi series is shrouded in mystery, due in large part not only to the coronavirus pandemic causing wrinkles in regards to production, but also because of reports from earlier this year noting how the series was revamping the original scripts that were written for the project.

Fans have been hoping to see Ewan McGregor return to the role of Kenobi for the past 15 years, having last starred in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. That film also saw the debut of Morrison not only as Commander Cody, but as the face of all of the clones in that film. His screen time in that adventure might have been minimal, though fans got more of the character's adventures in the animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

The events of Revenge of the Sith, however, included Cody following Order 66 to eradicate the Jedi, which included his attempts to vanquish his former ally Kenobi. The new series is set to take place between the events of that film and Star Wars: A New Hope, which would allow for a number of opportunities in which Cody could appear.

The new series will be directed by Deborah Chow, having helmed episodes of The Mandalorian, who previously describe how directing the entire series will present new challenges for the filmmaker.

"It's definitely going to be different, just in terms of the sheer workload, obviously, of doing the whole thing," Chow shared with The Hollywood Reporter. "But in some ways, I'm going to miss having a team, and having people who are there to bounce ideas off of. But then obviously the flip side is, it is nice to have a coherent voice and know what you're doing from beginning to end."

Stay tuned for details on the Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

