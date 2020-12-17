Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Fan Poster Imagines a Twisted Take on The Mandalorian Scene

✖

Fans are incredibly excited to see what the future holds for the Star Wars universe, especially as a roster of new movies and Disney+ exclusive shows were announced during last week's Disney Investor Day. One of the most highly-anticipated projects featured at the event was Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, which will feature the return of Ewan McGregor's portrayal of the iconic Jedi. It was recently confirmed that the series will pit Kenobi in a rematch against Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen), in a story set between the Prequel and Original trilogies. A new piece of fanart from phase_runner puts an interesting twist on the idea of Vader in that time, imagining him reaching out to a baby Luke Skywalker in a callback to the scene where Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) meets Grogu in the pilot of The Mandalorian.

Granted, any appearance Luke Skywalker makes in Obi-Wan Kenobi will be at a slightly different age, as it has been confirmed that the series will begin ten years after the character was born in Revenge of the Sith. Still, the idea of Vader possibly crossing paths with a younger version of his son is definitely chilling.

Officially titled Obi-Wan Kenobi, the series begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith where he faced his greatest defeat, the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

“It was such an incredible journey playing Anakin Skywalker,” Christensen said in a statement to StarWars.com. “Of course, Anakin and Obi-Wan weren’t on the greatest of terms when we last saw them… It will be interesting to see what an amazing director like Deborah Chow has in store for us all. I’m excited to work with Ewan again. It feels good to be back.”

