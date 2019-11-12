Star Wars Fans React to The Mandalorian Premiere

It’s pretty crazy to think that Star Wars has thrived for more than 40 years and become one of the biggest, most popular franchises on the planet, yet has never produced a live-action TV series. The massive expanse of the Star Wars universe seems like a perfect opportunity for television, but the franchise never really capitalized on the idea, save for animated ventures like Clone Wars and Rebels. That oversight has finally been fixed this week, with the release of Disney+ and The Mandalorian.

From Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, The Mandalorian explores the dark, gritty corners of the Star Wars galaxy through the eyes of a Mandalorian bounty hunter, played by Pedro Pascal. There has been a lot of excitement leading up to the launch of the new series, so it wasn’t surprising to see a ton of Star Wars fans staying up late on Monday, or waking up incredibly early on Tuesday, to be one of the first to check it out.

As soon as Disney+ launched, fans began flooding social media with their reactions to The Mandalorian. For the most part, it seems like everyone is really loving the series, and can’t wait to see more in the coming weeks.

You can take a look at some of the spoiler-free reactions below!

Lives Up to the Promise

#TheMandalorian lives up to the promise of what I’d hoped for ever since Lucas sold #StarWars:



Something that let’s a new generation of storytellers play in the epic sandbox George created, that explores new- or barely seen- territory in the SW galaxy.



This is it, and I am in. pic.twitter.com/MF48BjbZDQ — Mario-F. Robles (@I_Am_MFR) November 12, 2019

As Good as Advertised

I can officially say the first episode of the #TheMandalorian was as good as advertised!!! — Decourcy Ward (@Flash_Gordon24) November 12, 2019

Can’t Wait for Episode 2

Really enjoyed the first episode of #TheMandalorian . Has a lot of flaws but also a ton of cool shit in it. Can’t wait for the second episode this Friday.



I also dig how the main character isn’t a complete badass. He gets beaten up a lot. pic.twitter.com/usRqzWLIRd — Jesse #TLJGang (@JesseJoJon) November 12, 2019

Very Good

Okay yeah #TheMandalorian‘s pilot episode is very good and fun and I truly FELT Pedro Pascal’s smoldering looks through that helmet pic.twitter.com/aT1o4FZbp5 — Kim Renfro (@kimrrenfro) November 12, 2019

Comparable to Dune

Pilot of #TheMandalorian is about as close to DUNE as I’ve ever seen from anything Star Wars-related, and I mean that as a total compliment. Music is great, I dig the stoicism, and that ending…lots of questions left to answer but the hooks are in deep. — K.M. McFarland (@km_mcfarland) November 12, 2019

The Mandalorian Rocks

Yup, the first episode of #TheMandalorian rocked. It feels like the classic trilogy but is completely it’s own thing, feels very much more of a space western. The episode ends off on an intriguing bit. Curious to see where the series takes us. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) November 12, 2019

Hooked

Yup. I’m hooked. #TheMandalorian is everything I hoped it would be. From the second it starts, it feels like classic Star Wars. It is a very interesting story and a few genuine shocks. The Galaxy is big my friends, can’t wait to see more. And Nick Nolte riles #ihavespoken pic.twitter.com/516dTo7ost — Kristian Harloff (@KristianHarloff) November 12, 2019

Not a Jedi in Sight

Okay, spoiler free review of #TheMandalorian:

It’s good.

Really good.

Star Wars meets High Plains Drifter and not a Jedi in sight.

Cliffhanger makes you want more.



I have spoken. — Jamal Yaseem Igle (@JAMALIGLE) November 12, 2019

Keep it Up, Favreau

Dear @Jon_Favreau,

YOU KEEP DOING WHAT YOU ARE DOING!

~ A Star Wars fan#TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/xdZuNHa4Xy — The November Man (@Horus_Xero) November 12, 2019

This Is the Star Wars I’ve Been Waiting for

#TheMandalorian …HOLY S***! Now THIS is the #StarWars I’ve been waiting for since it came back! Ruthless, gritty, dusty, aggressive, beautifully shot and yes, a gunslinging Western. @PedroPascal1 is as bad ass as you were hoping he’d be. Nolte, Herzog and Weathers give… pic.twitter.com/ttS335HSF4 — John Rocha (@TheRochaSays) November 12, 2019

The Mandalorian Has the Goods

First episode of #TheMandalorian has the goods. Wished it was longer than 40 minutes. Has the vibe of the original trilogy mixed with western attitude. This kind of approach should be the future of #StarWars. And that score is outstanding. Can’t wait to see where this goes. — Ethan Anderton (@Ethan_Anderton) November 12, 2019

Magnificent