Star Wars: Rogue One Prequel Disney+ Series Synopsis Rumored to Be Revealed

The future of Star Wars movies may be clouded, but its path forward on television seems clear. The final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars is now being released. The Mandalorian will return for a second season, reportedly with Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano. And a Rogue One: A Star Wars Story prequel series focusing on Cassian Andor, played by Diego Luna, is also in the works. Now fans may have a better sense of what the series will be about. The Illuminderdi reports that it discovered the synopsis for the upcoming Disney+ series. The supposed synopsis doesn’t reveal much in the way of details about the series but suggests it will be set in the earliest days of the Rebellion and will attempt to capture the feel of the spy fiction genre. Here’s the synopsis:

“Follows the adventures of Rebel spy Cassian Andor during the formative years of the Rebellion and prior to the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Diego Luna will reprise the role of Andor, which he originated in the 2016 film. The rousing spy thriller will explore tales filled with espionage and daring missions to restore hope to a galaxy in the grip of a ruthless Empire.”

Andor was a more morally compromised hero than most others in the Star Wars universe, taking measures that others would balk at to ensure he completed his missions successfully. That the series will lean into the spy genre suggests we may explore that further in the show.

In an interview in February, Luna expressed his excitement about returning to the Star Wars universe. “To have more time to develop the character, and to pilot a little longer, you know?” he said. “It’s amazing. When you’re piloting, the thing actually moves, you know? It’s fantastic. I just wanted to do more and more and more. But to be honest, it was something I really wanted to happen and I’m glad it’s happening.”

Luna sees returning to Andor, whose fate is already known through the events of Rogue One, as a unique storytelling opportunity. “Now we can do magic, right? And go back in time and say we’re going to tell a story that happened before the film,” Luna said. “I’m going to look younger, and I’m going to get to play with those toys again. It’s nice to start something you know how it’s going to end. It’s a different approach, and the beauty is that people already have a connection with that character, so now we’re going to tell you what had to happen for Rogue One to exist.”

Disney confirmed the new series is in development in 2018. Jared Bush developed the series, establishing its series bible and writing a draft of the pilot episode. Stephen Schiff will serve as showrunner and executive producer of the series. Tony Gilroy, who worked on Rogue One, will script the show’s pilot and direct two episodes of its first season.

Alan Tudyk will reprise his role as the droid K-2SO from Rogue One. Reports suggest filming will begin in October. Disney has not confirmed the show’s premiere date, but reports suggest it will make its debut on the Disney+ streaming service in 2021.