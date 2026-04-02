Star Wars’ Sam Witwer Reveals How His Darth Maul Ideas From More Than a Decade Ago Shaped New Series

Sam Witwer has an extensive history with the Star Wars franchise that dates back to the video game Star Wars: The Force Unleashed. He’s voiced several characters in the galaxy far, far away, but the role he’s most associate with is most likely Maul. After the villain was surprisingly brought back for The Clone Wars, Witwer’s compelling performance elevated Maul’s standing in the greater Star Wars mythology. Unsurprisingly, Witwer had several ideas that he wanted to explore with Maul on various shows, but he never got an opportunity to dive into them. Now, Maul is the main character of the series Maul – Shadow Lord, meaning Witwer’s ideas can finally come to fruition.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In an interview with ComicBook to promote the upcoming release of Shadow Lord (premiering on Disney+ on April 6th), we asked Witwer what he got to tackle on the new show. “Everything,” he said. “I mean, this is a transitional period in his life. If you go to The Clone Wars, he was doing what Palpatine trained him to do — create a power base, manipulate groups of people, create armies, all that stuff … in Rebels, he’s an old man at the end of his rope, trying to figure out what he’s supposed to do with himself now that the world has passed him by.”

He continued, “This story, he’s in his prime, and he’s starting to really think for himself. So, in order to really tell that story, you do have to come at it from a vulnerable point of view. What are the things that he’s struggling with? There were a couple of things that I brought up to Dave back in the day that I thought Maul would be struggling with, and I’m happy to say that they are in this show.”

Play video

Shadow Lord Will Show a Different Side of Maul

In the interest of preserving spoilers, Witwer didn’t get into too much detail about what his specific ideas entailed. Those will undoubtedly be the driving force of the main Shadow Lord narrative. However, he said enough to paint an intriguing picture of what’s in store. This is the first time Maul will be the primary focus of an on-screen Star Wars project, meaning fans will see a totally different side of the character. An exploration of what Maul is struggling with individually has potential to be a truly fascinating foundation for a TV show, building on what we’ve seen before.

In our interview, Witwer emphasized that it was important for audiences to understand Maul’s point of view even if they don’t agree with his actions. With that in mind, it’s likely that Witwer’s ideas about Maul’s personal struggles attempt to anchor the character in a relatable manner, tapping into certain themes and emotions. This would give Shadow Lord a lot in common with some of the best crime movies and TV shows, which often feature “protagonists” who employ morally dubious methods to obtain desirable goals like finding their place in the world or gaining wealth to improve their standing. These types of projects are always interesting to watch because the viewer can live vicariously through the characters and question what they would do if they were in a similar situation.

Trailers for Maul – Shadow Lord have highlighted the titular character’s vendetta against the Empire. Fueled by his hatred for his former master Darth Sidious, Maul sets out to destroy the Empire in an act of revenge. It’s here where many of his individual struggles likely come into play. Maul has rather complex emotions about the Empire he needs to process. In the character’s previous appearances, it can be garnered that he feels like he was cast aside following his defeat on Naboo. When he was Palpatine’s apprentice, he likely envisioned the day he would stand by the Emperor’s side as they ruled the galaxy together, but he was robbed of that opportunity. He’s waging war against the Imperials in an effort to prove himself — which is relatable — but he’s going about it for twisted reasons rooted more in his desire for power.

The animated Star Wars shows have worked to recontextualize Maul as a tragic figure, adding immense depth to a character who was merely a cool aesthetic in his first movie appearance. The Clone Wars and Rebels were able to do this even though other characters were front and center, so it’ll be exciting to see what Shadow Lord can accomplish as it chronicles this previously unexplored chapter of Maul’s life. He’s in a different place now, looking to build his criminal empire and make a name for himself. Odds are, Shadow Lord will add even more layers to an already rich part of Star Wars lore, making rewatches of those Clone Wars and Rebels arcs all the more rewarding.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!