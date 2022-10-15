Star Wars Reveals First Look at Young Yaddle





Star Wars: The High Republic actually showed off some concept art of Master Yaddle. Famously, the Jedi was around for Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. Fans didn't get to really see her in action again until a recent Disney+ reveal. Star Wars says that there are big plans for Yaddle in Phase II of this new era for the franchise. Both Yoda and Grogu have taken up the top spot for a bunch of fans, but now there will be another small green force user to focus on. The High Republic actually occurs more than 100 years before the Star Wars prequels. Go ahead and check out her look from the old days right here down below.

Star Wars' own database has an entry for the Jedi: "The quiet Yaddle was a member of the same mysterious species as the revered Jedi Master Yoda. Yaddle sat on the Jedi Council with her fellow green-skinned diminutive Force-user. By the time of the Clone Wars, she was no longer on the Council."

2022 is the Year of Yaddle #StarWars pic.twitter.com/8obrAfptXr — Kelly Knox (@kelly_knox) October 14, 2022

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Spreads the Focus

During D23, the Lucasfilm panel took a look at Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi. The special footage shown to people in the convention center, and then later online, showed off Jedi from the prequel era all the way to present day. Fan-favorites like Qui-Gon Jinn, Count Dooku from his Jedi days, Anakin Skywalker, Ahsoka Tano, and Mace Windu were all accounted for. Fans were really shocked and delighted to see Ahsoka getting some focus on her early life as most Star Wars depicts her as a teenager and onward.

"When I fly back and forth working on The Mandalorian, I'd write stories on the plane to pass the time. And I got this story," Dave Filoni explained at the panel. "I wanted to explore some characters...and base them in ideas I had while making The Clone Wars...that wouldn't be a full show."

Filoni also previously teased that some of these entries could be quite serious, "Are they fun, happy? I don't know, it gets rough," he said. "Some of these are dark." He wondered, "I'm picturing the other shorts, and if I chose to show a Dooku short today, I don't think we'd be talking about all the cute things in Star Wars. I think we'd be talking about something else. It would be like, 'Oooh, that was rough!'"

