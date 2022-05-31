Temuera Morrison Responds to Boba Fett Criticism: "Some Things I May Have Done Different"

✖

Temuera Morrison has spoken out about criticism of The Book of Boba Fett. Spinning out of The Mandalorian Season 2, the Star Wars series from Jon Favreau and co-showrunner Robert Rodriguez starred Morrison as the armored bounty hunter turned Tatooine crime lord. Returning to the galaxy far, far away decades after his apparent demise within the Sarlacc pit in 1983's Return of the Jedi, Boba Fett met mixed reception from fans (59%) and critics (66%) on Rotten Tomatoes. Some criticized the once mysterious bounty hunter said too much, and others ridiculed a slow-moving speeder chase with a colorful biker gang some compared to Power Rangers.

In an interview with Screen Rant, Morrison said he is "very proud and just grateful" to play Boba Fett, adding there are things he would have done "a little bit different."

"Feeling the love from all the fans, feeling that we've done something good and the reaction I've been getting from the fans is overwhelming. [I'm] very proud, and just grateful for the wonderful opportunity to play Boba Fett in The Book of Boba Fett, to work with Ming-Na [Wen]," Morrison said of his Mandalorian co-star who plays Master Assassin Fennec Shand. "We had a wonderful chemistry. It was so easy to work with her. She had been my confidant and it was really a duo effort."

While Morrison didn't address specific criticism about The Book of Boba Fett, the actor acknowledged complaints, continuing, "Now that I'm looking back at it, I don't know, it's just one of those things. Things are great when you look back, but there are some things I may have done a little bit different."

He added, "Just for me to work with Jon and be part of the Mandalorian family [has] just been quite phenomenal, really."

Morrison previously defended his co-stars portraying the scooter street gang (including Yellowjackets star Sophie Thatcher as Drash), but agreed with criticisms that the stoic bounty hunter remembered for saying little in the original Star Wars trilogy talked "far too much" in his role as the Daimyo of Mos Espa.

"I speak far too much. In fact, in the beginning, I was trying to pass my lines on to Ming-Na [Wen]," Morrison previously told NME. "I said: 'Excuse me director, I really feel that Ming-Na should say these lines, 'cause I wanna stay mysterious. I wanna stay quiet.' ... We had to fill in the gaps and give out a little bit of information [about Boba], but yes, I think I did speak a bit too much."

Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett is now streaming on Disney+.