The Book of Boba Fett Star Temuera Morrison Tried To Cut Down His Dialogue While Jon Favreau Was Away

The Book of Boba Fett releases new episodes on Disney+ every Wednesday, and the show was met with mostly positive reviews from critics, earning an 85% on Rotten Tomatoes. However, viewers have been a little more mixed on the series, earning the show a 60% audience score. There’s a lot to love on the show ranging from its exciting cameos and character reveals to speculation about the future. However, some fans have complained that Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) talks too much on the show, and they’re not alone. Morrison revealed in an interview with NME that he tried to cut down his lines while creator Jon Favreau was out of town.

“‘I’ve got all these paragraphs here! I think we should get rid of it,’” Morrison remembered telling a crew member. “‘And Jon’s gone to Atlanta, so don’t tell him!’ Next morning on set, I get a call from Atlanta: ‘Uh, Jon wants you to say all that dialogue.’”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Book of Boba Fett is set to have three more episodes, and Morrison previously teased an exciting finale, which will hit Disney+ on February 9th. In a joint interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ming-Na Wen (Fennec Shand) stopped Morrison from revealing too much about “Chapter 7” ahead of its debut. “Yes, full of surprises. The Book of Boba ‘full of surprises’ series,” Morrison quipped. “Yeah, we’ve got some good stuff coming up. Ooh, wait till episode seven, wow!”

The Mandalorian spinoff follows Fett and Shand as they fight for control of Jabba the Hutt’s criminal empire on Tatooine. Morrison and Wen’s tease comes amid the rumored return of a Star Wars icon, but the actors aren’t giving anything away. However, in another interview with TVLine, the actors teased more exciting characters.

“Oh, yeah. We’re not allowed to mention too much about these incoming actors, but yeah, we look forward to it,” Morrison replied when asked if audiences should be on the watch for upcoming villains. “That’s just the beginning. There’s some colorful chaps coming in to upset the works and that’s a part of this wonderful series, too, the introduction of all these elements that come in all shapes and all kinds.”

Do you think Boba Fett talks too much on The Book of Boba Fett? How are you feeling about the show overall? Tell us in the comments!

The first four episodes of The Book of Boba Fett are now streaming on Disney+.