Star Wars: The Clone Wars Behind-the-Scenes Content Could Be Coming

There are only two episodes of Star Wars: The Clone Wars left, but it seems more Clone Wars goodness could be on the way. Fans were stunned by the epic duel between Ashoka Tano and Darth Maul in Friday's new episode of the series, "The Phantom Apprentice." Ray Park, who played Darth Maul in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, returned to perform motion capture for the lightsaber battle. On Twitter, Jim Mello, who writes the unofficial Star Wars anthology A Star Wars Comic, tweeted that he'd love to see Park's motion capture work for the scene. Lucasfilm publicist Tracy Cannobbio responded to say that Mello will soon get his wish. This seems to signal that behind-the-scenes content from Star Wars: The Clone Wars is on its way.

After seven seasons, Star Wars: The Clone Wars will come to an end on Star Wars Day, May the Fourth, the same day as the debut of the new documentary about the making of The Mandalorian and as The Rise of Skywalker's Disney+ debut. The final story arc fo The Clone Wars is The Siege of Mandalore, which sees Ahsoka and Captain Rex leading the Republic Army in liberating Mandalore from Darth Maul's control. Ahsoka voice actress Ashely Eckstein told Comic Book Nation that the story will become essential to the Skywalker saga.

"Well, I will tell you there is a lot to be excited about with these upcoming episodes," Eckstein says. "I don't want to say too much but I will say these episodes are epic. Truly some of the best Star Wars, I think, that's ever been made. Everyone brought their A-game, everyone brought their best to these episodes and they're truly mind-blowing and I think they're gonna be essential viewing moving forward - especially as part of the films from Episode II to Episode III.

"I've been reading a lot of people's comments and everyone wants to make the jump to the Siege of Mandalore. I mean, we've been waiting for that ever since Clone Wars was canceled at the end of Season Five. Thankfully, because of Star Wars Rebels we know that Ahsoka lives, we know that she survives but we don't know how or why or what happened. So I had all those same questions. So I understand why everyone wants to jump straight to it. You really need the Siege of Mandalore to understand everything that happens in the Skywalker saga. It's pretty incredible."

