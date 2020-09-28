Star Wars: The Mandalorian Actor Jokes the Reason He Took Part Was for the Wig

✖

The first season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian featured a surprising amount of comedic guest stars, ranging from Bill Burr as a bounty hunter to the masked duo of Adam Pally and Jason Sudeikis punching out Baby Yoda. Sitcom fans also enjoyed the arrival of Asif Ali and Eugene Cordero in "Chapter 4: Sanctuary," in which the hilarious character actors played a pair of villagers who needed help protecting their people from danger.

Cordero, known by many as Pillboi from The Good Place, recently spoke with People about his role as Stoke in the first season of The Mandalorian, saying that he only took the part because he loved the wig.

"I mean, the reason I did that gig was not because it was Star Wars, it was because I got to wear a wig that looks crazy," Cordero joked. "I mean, how could you not want to be part of something like this, and talk about a change in technology and how things have changed. There wasn't a single green screen when we were shooting on stage there. It was all monitors, and it looked so real. It was like NASA and it was amazing. But to be able to act with [Baby] Yoda — well, The Child — come on. That's the oldest actor I think I've ever worked with."

There's no telling if we will see Cordero's character appear in Season 2 of The Mandalorian, or potentially another future season after that. It would make sense to see Mando return to Sorgan sometime down the line, which would set up a reappearance for Stoke.

What we can expect from Season 2, however, is the arrival of brand new characters to the show, some of which are from other corners of the Star Wars universe.

As many fans already know, we might be seeing a whole slew of Star Wars characters in the second season of The Mandalorian when it arrives next month, but none of their appearances have been confirmed just yet. The only glimpse of a new character in the trailer was of a mysterious, hooded figure played by Sahsa Banks. We do know, however, that Giancarlo Esposito's Moff Gideon will play an even bigger role in the series, after revealing in the Season 1 finale that he possessed the Darksaber.

“I’ll be going toe-to-toe with Mando,” Esposito told EW. “It’s an iconic battle. I want to disarm him mentally as well. Who knows? Maybe there’s an opportunity to get him to fight some battles for me. You may think I’m a villain, but I’m trying to harness some energy and some powers for a path that could be best for all. You'll get to see him be somewhat diplomatic and more of a manipulator."

Season 2 of The Mandalorian debuts on Disney+ on October 30th.