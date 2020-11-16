Star Wars: The Mandalorian Star Says Baby Yoda Looks Like a Gremlin When He Gets Angry

✖

Baby Yoda stole the collective hearts of Star Wars fans all around the globe when he first appeared in the series premiere of Star Wars: The Mandalorian last November. There is no limit to how cute the 50-year-old infant can be, and his adorable green face can now be seen just about everywhere you look. His constant curiosity has spawned an endless supply of cute memes over the last year, as Baby Yoda has become nothing short of an Internet icon.

As we've learned in recent weeks, Baby Yoda does have a bit of a dark side. He can be ruthless when it comes to eating important eggs and protecting his armored space dad, but he's always adorable no matter what he's doing. That may not always be the case, however. According to Katee Sackhoff, who plays Bo-Katan on The Mandalorian, the Baby Yoda puppet is able to produce an "Angry Face" that makes him look like an evil gremlin.

"I can't with Baby Yoda, honestly. It's so amazing to me what they do with his facial expressions," Sackhoff told ET in a recent interview. "And how many people it takes to control different pieces of him. The fact that they actually listen. He's mic'd and I'm mic'd and they're listening to me talk to him.

"I was sitting there between sets and Baby is sitting next to me, and we just started having a conversation. The guys operating him started reacting because they heard me talking to him, I was talking to him like he was real, so they started reacting. And I had an entire conversation with baby...and I asked him to show me his angry face. I wanted to see Baby's angry face, like does Baby get angry. He really tried and he couldn't do it, and he finally did it and he looked like a Gremlin. It was the funniest thing I've ever seen. He looked like 'Do not give them water or food after midnight.' He went evil."

So Baby Yoda can get angry if he needs to. The question now becomes whether or not we will ever see it on the show. The fans all now know what the little guy is capable of, will the series follow through and show us?

Would you like to see Baby Yoda get angry on The Mandalorian? Do you think he ever will? Let us know in the comments!