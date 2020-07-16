Star Wars: The Mandalorian Star Says Season 2 Is "Power-Packed"

✖

Actor Giancarlo Esposito debuted as Moff Gideon at the end of The Mandalorian's first season, though he served as an intimidating foil for the titular bounty hunter, with the Star Wars actor recently teasing that the upcoming season is "power-packed." Given that the final moments of the season saw Gideon emerge from the wreckage of a TIE Fighter wielding the mythical Darksaber, we're sure to see some explosive action in the upcoming season, with the actor's comments confirming just how exciting the new adventures will be. The second season of The Mandalorian is slated to debut on Disney+in October.

"I’ve had a chance to have some conversations with [creator Jon Favreau]," Esposito shared with Variety. "So, I haven’t seen any of [Season] Two yet, but it’s gonna be power-packed, and I think in Jon’s mind, he’s probably already writing [Season] Three.”

This echoes comments the actor made earlier this year, where he teased that he got so passionate about using the Darksaber that he broke multiple props while shooting.

"I hope I don't get busted but maybe they won't mind... I've gone through two, three, three-and-a-half [Darksabers] I think I've broken already," Esposito said to Variety. "The property guys, they love me, but they go, 'Man, you go all in!'"

In addition to using the powerful weapon, the actor also teased that his character could be attuned to the Force.

"To be in the position of having that regal, graceful power but have this saber which delineates a different part of me than any other character," Esposito confirmed to Entertainment Tonight. "To have this saber means I can use it, and I can do my own dirty work, that I'm a fighter, that I'm a warrior. That's part of me. It also creates the possibility that he is one of the ones. He possibly has that, and that to me is interesting because is he really that fallen hero? Is he a descendant of Darth Vader. Who is he? What does he want? He knows all about everything, and you'll have to wait to find out. Yeah, he's actually pretty good with that Darksaber too."

While a third season of the series has yet to be officially confirmed, Esposito's remarks are only the latest tease that such an endeavor would be happening. Season Two is aiming for an October debut on Disney+.

Are you looking forward to Season Two? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.