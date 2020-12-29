Star Wars: The Mandalorian Almost Said "Maclunkey" in Season Two Premiere

✖

Thanks to the launch of Disney+ in 2019, the word "maclunkey" has risen in popularity among Star Wars fans, with even The Mandalorian producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni recently discussing the series' main character nearly uttering the word in the Season Two premiere. Fans witnessed the brief discussion to have Din Djarin utter the word in the Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian episode that explored the making of the second season, with Favreau making the suggestion before Filoni shot down the idea. However, the Season Two finale of the series did end up using the word, though in a much more subtle manner.

In the opening scenes of the Season Two premiere, Djarin apprehends Gor Koresh and leaves him hanging from a streetlight, with Favreau suggesting that the bounty hunter should say the word before shooting the light out. As the pair begin to laugh at the notion, Filoni draws attention to how silly it sounds to say the word, even if it seemed like a good idea in theory.

Complicating matters is that, as it currently stands, there isn't a direct translation for what the word means.

The first instance of the word being used was back in 1999's Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, with Sebulba using the word as some sort of expletive. This instance was largely unimportant to fans, but George Lucas embracing the world for an updated version of Star Wars: A New Hope resulted in its newfound notoriety.

The launch of Disney+ saw a number of fans revisiting the original movies, as audiences noticed a new usage of the word in the iconic Han Solo and Greedo faceoff in the Mos Eisley Cantina. This scene has famously been toyed with over the years, with Disney's new streaming service introducing fans to another alteration.

The original scene saw Han Solo shooting Greedo to prevent the bounty hunter from apprehending the pilot. The 1997 Special Edition of the film was altered to show Greedo shooting first, and Solo merely returning fire. The DVD release was altered to show the pair firing at the same time, with Solo being digitally adjusted to move out of the way.

Prior to George Lucas selling Lucasfilm to Disney, he altered the scene once again to include Greedo saying "maclunkey" right before firing, adding more confusion to what the word really means.

The Season Two finale of The Mandalorian featured a mid-credits scene in which Bib Fortuna seemingly says the word, though it's still assumed to be some sort of frustrated expletive.

The first two seasons of The Mandalorian are now streaming on Disney+.

