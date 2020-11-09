Star Wars: The Mandalorian Releases New Character Poster for "Chapter 10: The Passenger"

✖

Following the premiere of episode 2.02 of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, Lucasfilm and Disney+ have released another character poster to mark the most recent chapter in the series. Billed only as "Frog Lady" in the series, the poster features the mysterious passenger for Mando along with her precious cargo (which served as a prime snack for The Child). The character was played by Misty Rosas in the episode, having previously provided the on-set performance of Kuiil the Ugnaught, voiced by Nick Nolte, and will seemingly be seen again this week in Chapter 11 of the series which is simply described as: "The Mandalorian braves high seas and meets unexpected allies."

Last weeks episode of the series also introduced some terrifying new creatures to the world of Star Wars as The Mandalorian, The Child, and Frog Lady were forced to face with a horde of spider-like creatures that hatch from xenomorph-looking eggs and have a long mouth filled with razor-sharp teeth. Called the Krykna the horrifying design for these beasts has a meta-origin in terms of making it into the Star War sfranchise, having been created by concept artist Ralph McQuarrie and originally supposed to make their debut on the planet of Dagobah in Star Wars: Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back.

Welcome a new passenger. Chapter 10 of #TheMandalorian is now streaming on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/3JC8RM3WIh — Star Wars (@starwars) November 9, 2020

The new season of The Mandalorian continues to surprise viewers around the world, few were as surprised as star Pedro Pascal, who recently told Good Morning America that he was "taken aback" by the new season.

"I will say that reading the first episode of the second season, I was taken aback in a really good way at how impressive that the first episode read," Pascal shared. "And already with the evidence of the first season, knowing that they were able to achieve everything that they set out to, and seeing this incredibly ostentatious first episode with the story of an action sequence and the way that it read on the page and just that feeling that, ‘My gosh, they’re going to achieve this visual experience!’ Like, this isn’t just, ‘Let’s just describe it as best as we can and see what we end up achieving with it’ – it is undoubtedly going to be achieved, and I kind of couldn’t believe that, and I understood, ‘Oh, so this is how they keep it up with the second season; this is how they don’t disappoint.'"

