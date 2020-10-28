Star Wars: The Mandalorian Star Was "Taken Aback" by What Happens in Season 2

✖

Lucasfilm surely wants to keep The Mandalorian surprises to itself when it comes to the events that unfold in Season Two, but even star Pedro Pascal, who is responsible for bringing those secrets to life, recently detailed how he was surprised by what he discovered he would be doing in the upcoming season of the series. The debut season of the series introduced audiences not only to this world and its cast of characters, but it also marked the first live-action TV series in the world of Star Wars, with a number of elements being surprising for audiences, yet it sounds as though there are even more unexpected twists and turns in the new season.

“I will say that reading the first episode of the second season, I was taken aback in a really good way at how impressive that the first episode read," Pascal shared with Good Morning America. "And already with the evidence of the first season, knowing that they were able to achieve everything that they set out to, and seeing this incredibly ostentatious first episode with the story of an action sequence and the way that it read on the page and just that feeling that, ‘My gosh, they’re going to achieve this visual experience!’ Like, this isn’t just, ‘Let’s just describe it as best as we can and see what we end up achieving with it’ – it is undoubtedly going to be achieved, and I kind of couldn’t believe that, and I understood, ‘Oh, so this is how they keep it up with the second season; this is how they don’t disappoint.'”

In the new season of the series, the Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire.

Of the many surprises the first season offered audiences, it's hard to compete with the reveal of The Child, who quickly became known as "Baby Yoda" and would go on to be one of the most talked-about figures in pop culture in 2019. Pascal went on to note how even he is still shocked by the craft that went into bringing the character to life on set.

“This baby is beautiful, and the details on The Child are incredible," the actor expressed. "We’re talking about this adorable peach fuzz hair on the tips of its ears. You’d be surprised, he’s an incredible scene partner. Industrial Light and Magic, the effects team that work the puppet in a scene with me, you wouldn’t believe what they’d be able to do. At one point ... I’m not sure if it’ll be in the final cut, but I improvised a line at the start of a scene. Basically, ‘Don’t get too close to the fire,’ and Baby Yoda, like, turned its head and reacted to me, and, like, moved away from that, and that wasn’t even in the writing. So there I am improvising with Baby Yoda!”

The Mandalorian Season Two debuts on Disney+ on October 30th.

