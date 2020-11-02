New Star Wars: The Mandalorian Poster Reveals Timothy Olyphant's Cobb Vanth

✖

The Mandalorian season premiere introduced a new character to the Star Wars universe - and now he's getting the spotlight in his own poster! Timothy Olyphant's Cobb Vanth graces his own Mandalorian season 2 character poster - decked-out in the iconic Boba Fett armor that he scored from some Jawas. "The Marshall" of Tatooine's Mos Pelgo settlement has quickly become a Star Wars fan-favorite - as clearly evidenced by Olyphant's name trending on social media throughout The Mandalorian season 2 premiere's debut weekend. Needless to say, fans are going to be glad to see Olyphant getting his own poster - for a variety of good reasons!

(Photo: Disney)

WARNING SPOILERS For The Mandalorian season 2 Premiere Follow!

In "Chapter 9: The Marshall", Mando and The Child head to Tatooine following a tip that there was another Mandalorian seen on the planet. As it turned out, that "Mandalorian" was Cobb Vanth (Olyphant), who maintained order in the Mos Pelgo settlement using Boba Fett's armor and weaponry. Mando was honor-bound to get the armor back for his tribe, but instead of battling Cobb in a Wester-style shootout, the two honorable warriors united to for a bigger battle: protecting Mos Pelgo from the horrific Krayt Dragon beast.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 is now streaming on Disney+.