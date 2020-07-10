Star Wars: The Mandalorian Releases New Music Video

✖

The penultimate episode of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian went behind the scenes of how the score was created for the hit series. Following that, Lucasfilm has released a music video featuring composer Ludwig Göransson playing the full theme from the show in its entirety. Though active in the world of film and television scoring for over a decade now, Göransson has found major success in recent years, winning the Academy Award for Best Original Score and the Grammy Award for Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media, both for his work on Marvel Studios' Black Panther. He recently completed the score for Christopher Nolan's Tenet and will begin work on The Mandalorian season two soon.

"I read the script early on, and I had a conversation with (creator and executive producer) Jon Favreau about what we’re trying to do," Göransson told Vanity Fair about developing the . "He showed me some artwork and pictures. I got very inspired, and I just closed myself off in my studio for a month and surrounded myself with all different instruments. I just started recording myself. It felt like meditation. This was how I used to write music as a kid."

He added, "I wanted to get back a little bit into that mentality, because I remember watching Star Wars for the first time as a kid. The music, especially, had such an impact on me. I wanted to reconnect. It was kind of like a journey in itself. Each instrument brought me to another. I’d start with a recorder, and thanks to those instruments, I got inspiration. And I went to the piano and played something else. And then I went to the guitars, and then I went to the drums. I wrote about five songs, and these songs became the material that I used throughout the show.

The Mandalorian Season 1 is now streaming on Disney+. The second season remains on track to premiere this October.

"We were lucky enough to have finished photography before the lockdown, so thanks to how technology-forward Lucasfilm and ILM are, we've been able to do all the editing visual effects remotely... It will be available as planned on Disney+ in October," Favreau shared during a roundtable at the ATX TV festival. "It will be building on hopefully what people loved from the first season. It doesn't feel like the next season, it feels like work continuing."

