Star Wars: Jon Favreau Confirms The Mandalorian Season 2 Release Date

The coronavirus pandemic might have caused a number of movie and TV productions to shut down entirely and complicate release delays, but The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau confirmed at the ATX TV festival that principal photography had wrapped on Season Two of the series in time and that the new episodes will still debut in October on Disney+ as intended. Various sources at Disney have hinted that the second season wouldn't have to be delayed, but with Favreau himself being directly involved with not only filming the series but also in its post-production process, his authority on the project's progress doesn't get more definitive.

"We were lucky enough to have finished photography before the lockdown, so thanks to how technology-forward Lucasfilm and ILM are, we've been able to do all the editing visual effects remotely... It will be available as planned on Disney+ in October," Favreau shared during a roundtable at the event featuring fellow directors Dave Filoni, Deborah Chow, Taika Waititi, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Rick Famuyiwa, which was conducted by Anthony Breznican. "It will be building on hopefully what people loved from the first season. It doesn't feel like the next season, it feels like work continuing."

He added, "I hope people are having as much seeing it as we are having making it."

The series premiered last November and took the world by storm, making it a hit with both fans and critics. With this being the first live-action TV series in the franchise, there was a lot riding on its success and what that would mean for the future of the galaxy far, far away on Disney+, with the narrative confirming just how much potential such a series has.

As fans have been waiting for new episodes of the series, Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian has been giving fans an inside look at bringing the ambitious project to life, regularly wowing audiences with its technological innovations. It was that ambition that has seemingly allowed the filmmakers to complete work on the new episodes.

“A big tentpole summer film, like say Avengers, might be around 2,000 visual effects shots, and these series are a little shy of 4,000 visual effects shots for Season One, and Season Two is no different,” Animation supervisor Hal Hickel shared with Variety earlier this year. “We’re doing them in around the same amount of time, maybe even less time, than a big summer film, plus we all have to work remotely. We’re in the middle of that tsunami now, but we’re going to get it all done, people are going to get their Baby Yoda, I promise.”

